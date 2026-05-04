The Art League of Ocean City Invites the Public to Collage With Us on May 9, 10AM–2PM | Free & Open to the Public

OCEAN CITY, MD — May 4, 2026 — Celebrate World Collage Day at the Art League of Ocean City “A Garden of Expression: Cultivating Community Through Art” on Saturday, May 9 from 10am–2pm. Led by local artist Barbara Buford, A Garden of Expression: Cultivating Community Through Art will bring together families, friends, and art lovers of all ages for a day of creativity and connection. This event is Free & Open to the Public. Materials will be provided.

World Collage Day is an international celebration of collage as an art form, uniting artists across the globe. In that spirit, this event—presented in collaboration with the Women’s Art League Leadership Collective—encourages participants to explore their creativity while contributing to a shared artistic experience. The Women’s Art League Leadership Collective is supported in part by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore’s Women’s Leadership Fund.

Throughout the day, families and individuals will have the opportunity to:

Create their own unique collage artwork

Contribute to a collaborative community collage

Connect with others through hands-on art making

This is an all-day, drop-in event. Participants are welcome to stop by at any time—no need to stay for the full duration. Registration is encouraged but not required. Visit https://canvas. artleagueofoceancity.org/ classes/2807 to register.

“This event is about growing creativity and community together,” said Mary Anne Cooper, Education Director, “Collage is a powerful and accessible art form for all ages, and we’re excited to celebrate it with the entire community.”