🎆 Memorial Day Weekend Events
- Memorial Day Ceremony – Summer is officially here after the Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday, May 25, featuring MD Army National Guard Guest Speaker Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead.
Where to Stay
🏨 Top Hotels for Memorial Day Weekend
Plan ahead and grab a room at one of our featured hotels. Check out:
🍔 Dining & Nightlife
Craving seafood, BBQ, or a sunset cocktail? Ocean City has it all.
🌴 Things to Do
Most attractions & activities will be open this weekend.
🇺🇸 Honor the Meaning of Memorial Day
While Memorial Day is a fun-filled kickoff to summer, it’s also a time to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Attend the annual Memorial Day Ceremony or visit local veterans’ memorials during your stay.
🚗 Travel Tips & Safety
- Beach patrol is on duty starting Memorial Day weekend. Swim near lifeguards and observe flags and safety signs.
📩 Stay in the Know
