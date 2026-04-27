New Exhibits Open During Free First Friday Reception at Ocean City Center for the Arts

OCEAN CITY, MD — April 27, 2026 — The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to its May First Friday art openings, Friday, May 1, from 5–7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th Street bayside. The event is free and includes refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.

The Art League proudly unveils a vibrant, participatory space this month: Patrick Leib’s Little Free Art Gallery in the courtyard. It’s a living gallery where you can take art, contribute your own work, and pass it on to someone else—an exciting way to connect through creativity. You will also have a chance to meet the artist Patrick Leib at First Friday.

Brandon Bell’s grand-opening mural on a utility box debuts as a bold reimagining of everyday street infrastructure. By transforming vandalism into a vibrant canvas, it establishes a striking focal point and signals a bold new chapter for art in our neighborhood.

The Thaler Gallery presents Saltwater Taffy, a collaborative fiber-arts show that pushes boundaries with unexpected materials, inviting viewers to step in for a closer look. The works reward curiosity with rich texture and surprising detail.

The Sisson Gallery hosts Flora and Fauna, a juried photography show featuring a curated selection of images chosen for originality, technical skill, and resonance with the natural world. The exhibition offers a fresh perspective on landscapes and living forms of our environment.

Studio E presents Celebrating the Year of the Horse, a collection by Joanne Guilfoil and Lynn Yockelson. The Year of the Horse embodies energy, speed, independence, and forward momentum—qualities reflected in these paintings.

The Spotlight Gallery features mosaic works by William Camelio, who describes his studio practice as “beautiful chaos.” Camelio avoids traditional tile methods, often hand-painting or spray-painting to keep his pieces distinct from conventional gallery works.

The Global Travel Photo Show’s past entries will be displayed on gallery monitors, offering a rotating glimpse of travel-inspired imagery from years past. If you would like to enter your photo into this year’s contest, visit https://www.gogophotocontest. com/ globaltravelphotocontestaloc .

Maureen Chandler of Ocean City displays her work in the Artisan Showcase in May, sharing creations that reflect the sea’s textures, forms, and spirit in inventive, living ways.

Satellite galleries: The Princess Royale, 9100 Coastal Highway, hosts Jim Halvorsen with Ocean City Yacht Shots, while The Coffee Beanery at 94th Street showcases Carly Whittington, a plaster artist and photographer based in Berlin, Maryland.

The Arts Center shows will be on display through May 31; the satellite galleries, through June 29. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.