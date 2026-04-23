A Whale of a Goodbye: The Flagship Hotel Takes Its Final Bow

DowntownNewsOcean City Hotels
By Anne
Happier days at the Flagship Hotel on 26th Street and the Boardwalk

Cue the nostalgia—this week marks the final chapter for the Flagship Oceanfront Hotel on the Boardwalk at 26th Street, as bulldozers rolled in and began taking down the longtime family favorite on the north end of the boards. From its iconic pool bar to the unforgettable whale watching over Jonah and the Whale restaurant, it’s the end of an era (and yes… the all-you-can-eat seafood feasts—snow crab legs included—have officially swum off into the sunset).

Blue whale sculpture attached to a chain-link fence beside a pale blue building, with a 'Long Fence' sign in view.
The once family favorite AYCE Jonah and Whale

For decades, this spot was more than just a hotel—it was a tradition, a memory-maker, a place families returned to year after year. And while it’s never easy to say goodbye, this isn’t the end of the story.

Yellow excavator demolishing a partially collapsed apartment building, rubble scattered across the site.

Construction site behind a chain-link fence with a blue dumpster and piles of rubble near a mint-blue building, on a wooden boardwalk

Demolition scene: a yellow excavator tearing down a partially collapsed building amid rubble and blue apartment blocks. ready to proceed with debris removal Construction site along a waterfront: a yellow excavator works beside a partially demolished building, with a chain-link fence in the foreground and a clear blue sky. Blue apartment building with a damaged side and rubble behind a chain-link fence on a construction site, under a clear sky Construction site behind a chain-link fence with a yellow excavator, stacked pallets, and a building under construction against a blue sky.

Big things are on the horizon. The site is set for a fresh new future, with plans for a brand-new SpringHill Suites by Marriott arriving in 2028. Stay tuned—26th Street is getting a whole new vibe.

SpringHill Suites Ocean City coming soon to 26th street oc md
The new SpringHill Suites Ocean City coming soon to 26th street Ocean City Md
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
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