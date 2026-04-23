A Whale of a Goodbye: The Flagship Hotel Takes Its Final Bow

Cue the nostalgia—this week marks the final chapter for the Flagship Oceanfront Hotel on the Boardwalk at 26th Street, as bulldozers rolled in and began taking down the longtime family favorite on the north end of the boards. From its iconic pool bar to the unforgettable whale watching over Jonah and the Whale restaurant, it’s the end of an era (and yes… the all-you-can-eat seafood feasts—snow crab legs included—have officially swum off into the sunset).

For decades, this spot was more than just a hotel—it was a tradition, a memory-maker, a place families returned to year after year. And while it’s never easy to say goodbye, this isn’t the end of the story.

Big things are on the horizon. The site is set for a fresh new future, with plans for a brand-new SpringHill Suites by Marriott arriving in 2028. Stay tuned—26th Street is getting a whole new vibe.