What to Do During the White Marlin Open…If You’re Not Fishing in the Tournament

ListsWhite Marlin Open
By Katie Ruskey

The White Marlin Open is the world’s largest billfish tournament—and while the boats are out chasing trophies on the high seas, there’s plenty of action happening back onshore. Whether you’re cheering on a boat, here for the vibes, or just want to make the most of your time in Ocean City, let us help you plan the perfect day.

Here are some great ways to enjoy the White Marlin Open even if you’re not fishing in the tournament.

 1. Watch the Boats from the Cambria Bayfront Bar

OC Orange Crush Trail is one of many perks of the new OceanCity.com reservations system

  • Grab a $5 Orange Crush with your FREE Orange Crush Trail coupon.
  • The Cambria’s waterfront bar offers a prime view of the boats passing by on their way to the scales and back!
  • Chill on the outdoor deck, sip your drink, and join in cheering for the crews!

2. Cruise the Bay with Seacrets Cruises

seacrets cruise sunset ocean city maryland
You’ll be telling your friends about this for months after!
  • Book a Seacrets Cruise and float around the bay in tropical style
  • Use your Orange Crush Trail coupon for a $5 Orange Crush onboard or in the restaurant
  • It’s a scenic, laid-back way to enjoy the tournament atmosphere from the water

3. Charter Your Own Fishing Adventure

saltwater adventures ocean city md
Saltwater Adventures is offers excellent fishing tours in the back bay.
  • Book a Saltwater Adventures fishing charter for your own slice of offshore fun
  • After your trip, head over to the Ocean City Inlet to watch the pros bring in their catch
  • The weigh-ins are a spectacle you don’t want to miss!

 4. Play All Day at Old Pro Golf

Old Pro Golf, Ocean City Maryland, putt putt
Who can say they played by a volcano on vacation? Old Pro fans!
  • Grab a Play All Day Pass and hit multiple Old Pro courses throughout Ocean City
  • It’s the perfect mix of friendly competition and classic Ocean City fun
  • End your day with a trip to Marlin Fest for live music, vendors, and more

 5. Family Fun: Escape Rooms & Ropes Courses

Trapped Escape Room - Best Rainy Day Activity Editorial Choice
Trapped Escape Room – Best Rainy Day Activity Editorial Choice

 6. Shop the Boardwalk Like a Local

Park Place Hotel, Ocean City, Maryland
With direct access to Park Place Jewelers, these signature bracelets are the perfect memory.
  • Visit The Kite Loft for beach toys, kites, and fun souvenirs
  • Stop by Park Place Jewelers to pick up the special 150th Anniversary Ocean City bracelet—a keepsake you’ll treasure

 7. Picnic at Marlin Fest

Anthony’s Liquors 2021
  • Pick up dinner from Anthony’s Liquors—winner of this year’s Best of Ocean City awards
  • Bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic-style meal at Marlin Fest
  • Don’t miss the signature White Marlin Bourbon Cocktail—a brand-new addition for 2025!

 8. Keep the Party Going at Crawl Street Tavern

Live music, great drinks, even better company.
  • After the boats roll back in and the crowd roars at the weigh-ins, stroll to Crawl Street Tavern
  • Enjoy live music, drinks, and a laid-back vibe to close out your day in Ocean City style

No matter how you spend your day, the White Marlin Open offers the perfect mix of excitement on the water and fun ashore. Let us help you make it one to remember! 

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
More articles

