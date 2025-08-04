What to Do During the White Marlin Open…If You’re Not Fishing in the Tournament

The White Marlin Open is the world’s largest billfish tournament—and while the boats are out chasing trophies on the high seas, there’s plenty of action happening back onshore. Whether you’re cheering on a boat, here for the vibes, or just want to make the most of your time in Ocean City, let us help you plan the perfect day.

Here are some great ways to enjoy the White Marlin Open even if you’re not fishing in the tournament.

1. Watch the Boats from the Cambria Bayfront Bar

Grab a $5 Orange Crush with your FREE Orange Crush Trail coupon.

The Cambria’s waterfront bar offers a prime view of the boats passing by on their way to the scales and back!

Chill on the outdoor deck, sip your drink, and join in cheering for the crews!

2. Cruise the Bay with Seacrets Cruises

Book a Seacrets Cruise and float around the bay in tropical style

Use your Orange Crush Trail coupon for a $5 Orange Crush onboard or in the restaurant

It’s a scenic, laid-back way to enjoy the tournament atmosphere from the water

3. Charter Your Own Fishing Adventure

Book a Saltwater Adventures fishing charter for your own slice of offshore fun

After your trip, head over to the Ocean City Inlet to watch the pros bring in their catch

The weigh-ins are a spectacle you don’t want to miss!

4. Play All Day at Old Pro Golf

Grab a Play All Day Pass and hit multiple Old Pro courses throughout Ocean City

It’s the perfect mix of friendly competition and classic Ocean City fun

End your day with a trip to Marlin Fest for live music, vendors, and more

5. Family Fun: Escape Rooms & Ropes Courses

Got kids? Head over to Trapped! Escape Rooms for new interactive challenges

Or try Nick’s Mini Golf—they’ve added a fun ropes course

Pro Tip: We’ve got discounted gift cards on our website to help you save for both!

6. Shop the Boardwalk Like a Local

Visit The Kite Loft for beach toys, kites, and fun souvenirs

Stop by Park Place Jewelers to pick up the special 150th Anniversary Ocean City bracelet—a keepsake you’ll treasure

7. Picnic at Marlin Fest

Pick up dinner from Anthony’s Liquors—winner of this year’s Best of Ocean City awards

Bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic-style meal at Marlin Fest

Don’t miss the signature White Marlin Bourbon Cocktail—a brand-new addition for 2025!

8. Keep the Party Going at Crawl Street Tavern

After the boats roll back in and the crowd roars at the weigh-ins, stroll to Crawl Street Tavern

Enjoy live music, drinks, and a laid-back vibe to close out your day in Ocean City style

No matter how you spend your day, the White Marlin Open offers the perfect mix of excitement on the water and fun ashore. Let us help you make it one to remember!