Ocean City is serving up something special this summer—the Orange Crush Trail! It’s a partial Boardwalk partial Coastal adventure where participants can sign up (via oceancity.com/trails/) free of charge for 8 $5 Orange Crushes at participating bars. It’s a fun, breezy, and cheaper way to sip your way through town—from the classic beachfront boards to the breezy poolside spots.

Why the Orange Crush Matters

The Orange Crush cocktail was invented in 1995 at Harborside Bar & Grill in West Ocean City, combining orange vodka, triple sec, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and a splash of lemon-lime soda. This coastal drink was officially named Maryland’s state cocktail, effective June 1, 2025. Enjoying a Crush on the OC trail isn’t just fun—it’s a celebration of local history and culture- and sort of a right of passage here in the Delmarva.

The 8 Participating Bars

Here’s a crawl list of trail stops offering your Orange Crush experience in order from downtown to uptown.

Trail Tips for Easy Crush Cruising

Sign up ahead on the official OC trail site (oceancity.com/trails/)

Pace yourself: 8 drinks at $5 each is great, but spread them over days

Be careful with the timer on the coupon. Each bar coupon once clicked has a ten minute timer for you to redeem. Obviously bars will be flexible when they’re bustling.

Stay hydrated & safe: Alternate water between drinks, enjoy Ocean City’s bus along Coastal Highway, or use ride share for safe traveling

Use rideshare when needed. Download Uber and Lyft ahead of time to save the frustration later.

Collect memories: Snap bar selfies and tag @oceancityphotos and #orangecrushtrailoc! Your photo might be featured in our stories!

What Makes OC’s Crush Crawl Unique

Sunshine in a glass: Fresh orange juice is nonnegotiable—makes every sip taste like ocean-breeze summer

Local legacy: Starting at the drink’s birthplace and winding through iconic venues truly connects you to Ocean City, Maryland

Inclusive fun: Options for indoor, boardwalk, waterview, tacos, sliders, bbq, and poolside experiences—everyone finds their perfect Crush spot.



Cheers to Ocean City!

The Orange Crush Trail is more than just a cocktail tour—it’s a cultural celebration, a seaside social, and a taste of OC’s best spirits. Whether you’re a boardwalk regular or a first-time visitor, it’s an easyboarding way to experience local bars, support community businesses, and taste the official state drink. Just remember: pace, hydrate, and savor every sip.

Here’s to salty air, sweet Crushes, and summer nights in Ocean City!