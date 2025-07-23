Fresh Squeezed Orange Crush Trail in Ocean City, MD Offers $5 Orange Crushes

Ocean City is serving up something special this summer—the Orange Crush Trail! It’s a partial Boardwalk partial Coastal adventure where participants can sign up (via oceancity.com/trails/) free of charge for 8 $5 Orange Crushes at participating bars. It’s a fun, breezy, and cheaper way to sip your way through town—from the classic beachfront boards to the breezy poolside spots.
Why the Orange Crush Matters
The Orange Crush cocktail was invented in 1995 at Harborside Bar & Grill in West Ocean City, combining orange vodka, triple sec, fresh-squeezed orange juice, and a splash of lemon-lime soda. This coastal drink was officially named Maryland’s state cocktail, effective June 1, 2025. Enjoying a Crush on the OC trail isn’t just fun—it’s a celebration of local history and culture- and sort of a right of passage here in the Delmarva.
The 8 Participating Bars
Here’s a crawl list of trail stops offering your Orange Crush experience in order from downtown to uptown.
- The Cambria – Upscale hotel bar rounding out the experience. (By the 50 Bridge)
- Crawl Street Tavern – A friendly local hangout to dance to live music with your crush. (Wicomico St.)
- Guido’s Burritos (Boardwalk) – Mexican flair meets citrusy cocktail with a boardwalk and beach view. (Atlantic Ave.)
- Pit n Pub – A relaxed tavern vibe, perfect for late night kicks that has a kitchen open until 1am!. (28th Street)
- Guido’s Burritos & Tequila Cantina – A mid day taco and crush? Why not?. (33rd Street)
- Finnigan’s Irish Pub & Eatery (Princess Bayside Beach Hotel) – A place you don’t want to miss out on with your crush. (41st Street)
- Seacrets – Iconic mega-bar with live music and bayviews. Maybe even a little splash in the water with your crush. (49th Street)
- The Current Bar and Grill (Princess Royale) – Oceanside drinks and ocean views with your crush!. (91st Street)
Trail Tips for Easy Crush Cruising
- Sign up ahead on the official OC trail site (oceancity.com/trails/)
- Pace yourself: 8 drinks at $5 each is great, but spread them over days
- Be careful with the timer on the coupon. Each bar coupon once clicked has a ten minute timer for you to redeem. Obviously bars will be flexible when they’re bustling.
- Stay hydrated & safe: Alternate water between drinks, enjoy Ocean City’s bus along Coastal Highway, or use ride share for safe traveling
- Use rideshare when needed. Download Uber and Lyft ahead of time to save the frustration later.
- Collect memories: Snap bar selfies and tag @oceancityphotos and #orangecrushtrailoc! Your photo might be featured in our stories!
What Makes OC’s Crush Crawl Unique
- Sunshine in a glass: Fresh orange juice is nonnegotiable—makes every sip taste like ocean-breeze summer
- Local legacy: Starting at the drink’s birthplace and winding through iconic venues truly connects you to Ocean City, Maryland
- Inclusive fun: Options for indoor, boardwalk, waterview, tacos, sliders, bbq, and poolside experiences—everyone finds their perfect Crush spot.
Cheers to Ocean City!
The Orange Crush Trail is more than just a cocktail tour—it’s a cultural celebration, a seaside social, and a taste of OC’s best spirits. Whether you’re a boardwalk regular or a first-time visitor, it’s an easyboarding way to experience local bars, support community businesses, and taste the official state drink. Just remember: pace, hydrate, and savor every sip.
Here’s to salty air, sweet Crushes, and summer nights in Ocean City!