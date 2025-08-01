THIS PAST WEEK IN OCEAN CITY PICTURES

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 31 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between July 26th and August 1st.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty first week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of grand sunrises.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Morning walks and evening strolls.

The SMILE sign is becoming a big photo opportunity to all.

Ocean City Bayside and inlet

Our Route 50 Bridge built in 1942 brings many to Ocean City

A picture of the Merritt dredger docked at the US Coast Guard Station.

Downtown buildings

The Shoreham Hotel always looking nice in the rising sunrise. Oldest hotel (built in 1923) on the Ocean City Boardwalk and home to Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille.

The Harbor Inn (1935) is the oldest bar in Ocean City. Celebrating its 90th anniversary. Located on Somerset Street in downtown Ocean City.

The service station near the Route 50 Bridge is close to completion as its canopy and fuel pumps are installed this past week.

Greek Fest

Hope you got to attend the popular Greek Fest held at the Ocean City Convention Center last week? Excellent Greek food, pastries, vendors and traditional music made this annual event another success.

Stormy weather

A dark cloud deck covered Ocean City and its boardwalk this past Thursday evening.

Photo credit to Stephanie Meehan of Funcade on this picture.

Have a great weekend.