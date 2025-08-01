71.6 F
Ocean City
THIS PAST WEEK IN OCEAN CITY PICTURES

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 31 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between July 26th and August 1st. 

Here’s some pictures of this thirty first week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Another week of grand sunrises.

Sunrise from the Ocean City fishing pier
Sunrise from the Ocean City fishing pier
Sunrise as seen from the boardwalk
Sunrise as seen from the boardwalk

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Morning walks and evening strolls.

Morning boardwalk view
Morning boardwalk view
Evening boardwalk view
Evening boardwalk view

 

The SMILE sign is becoming a big photo opportunity to all.

All Smiles!
All Smiles!

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Ocean City Bayside and inlet

Our Route 50 Bridge built in 1942 brings many to Ocean City

Route 50 Bridge
Route 50 Bridge

A picture of the Merritt dredger docked at the US Coast Guard Station.

The dredge Merritt
The dredge Merritt

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

 

Downtown buildings

The Shoreham Hotel always looking nice in the rising sunrise.  Oldest hotel (built in 1923) on the Ocean City Boardwalk and home to Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille.

Shoreham Hotel
Shoreham Hotel

 

The Harbor Inn (1935) is the oldest bar in Ocean City.  Celebrating its 90th anniversary. Located on Somerset Street in downtown Ocean City.

Harbor Inn
Harbor Inn

 

The service station near the Route 50 Bridge is close to completion as its canopy and fuel pumps are installed this past week.

New gas station moves ahead
New gas station moves ahead

 

Greek Fest

Greek Fest volunteers
Greek Fest volunteers

Hope you got to attend the popular Greek Fest held at the Ocean City Convention Center last week?  Excellent Greek food, pastries, vendors and traditional music made this annual event another success.

 

Stormy weather

Stormy boardwalk
Stormy boardwalk

A dark cloud deck covered Ocean City and its boardwalk this past Thursday evening.

Photo credit to Stephanie Meehan of Funcade on this picture.

 

Have a great weekend.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
More articles

