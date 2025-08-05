White Marlin Open: Day 1 Makes History with near 1,000 Pound Blue Marlin

Ok- The day didn’t start like we thought for this year’s 2025 White Marlin Open. With off shore winds ripping waves up to ten feet, there were a surprising number of boats that charged into the wind! 128 boats left out of Ocean City’s inlet at 4 am in search for the that perfect catch.

Day 1 of 7

No- that’s not a typo. This year’s five day tournament was extended by two days due to the weather impact for boats off shore. With that being said, almost half of the fleet decided to take the marlin by the fins and head out today!

Early Reports and Rumors?

While boats have limited communication via cellphone and social media offshore, some incredible technology allows for fishermen to link up with video chats back here on shore. It was reported that three different times video chats were connected with three different boats, all three boats were hooked up! One was said to be doubled up (fighting two fish at the same time!). The next offshore report came when a boat reported a “very large” fish coming into the scales rumored to be pushing 800 pounds.

Welcome Back Boys

It’s about 5:45 and boats are steadily coming back in. People are flocking to Marlin Fest and cheers and applause are being heard from crowds watching flags being flown from their favorite boats.

C- Student student came in first getting a big welcome from the crowd for being the first boat in. Weighing in a tuna at 52.5 pounds, it led the scales to start the evening. Then Tom Cat came in flying two tuna flags. Crowds anxiously waited to see if it would surpass the C- Student. Just shy of the 50 pound minimum, the Tom Cat weighed two nice yellow fin in the 40 pound range.

We’ve Been Waiting For This!

Finally at 6:20, the Barbara B came to the scales. And the rumbling could be heard from Harbour Island all the way to Marlin Fest. A blue marlin was reported on board and it’s exactly the excitement we’ve been needing! With a White Marlin Open minimum length of 114” this fish measured first at 130”! The crowd erupted in excitement for the next part- the weight! Everyone held their breath at the sight of the mighty fish being hoisted up on the scale. Dock crews took their time to make sure all protocols were taken.

And that mighty fish, brought in by Barbara B, made history weighing in at 929.5 pounds, making is the 5th heaviest blue marlin in White Marlin Open history!! And they weren’t done!

Barbara B pulled out a mahi weighing in at 32.5 pounds taking first place in the mahi category! When jokingly asked where they went to drop their lines, Barbara B was very tight lipped- as they should be!

Tuna- Outboard Division

Even though that history making blue marlin it was hard to follow, the Bow Down came in wanting to weigh in a tuna. After getting it on the scales, the numbers flashed a surprising 52.5- which means a tie with the Barbara B! Both boats were registered in different boat categories, so at this time, both boats could possibly win some money!

Slow Scales

After the excitement of the Barbara B, the scale at Harbour Island was slow. Few boats tickled in through the inlet as crowds dwindled down.

It was definitely a Day 1 to remember for this year’s 52nd White Marlin Open. I can’t wait to see what history we can make tomorrow! Be sure to watch the action live on our live stream here. And if you’re looking for something to do while you’re waiting for the boats to come back in , check out my recommendation list! See you tomorrow for Day 2.