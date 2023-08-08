Webcams to Let You Watch the White Marlin Open if you Aren’t in Ocean City

The beginning of August in Ocean City attracts enough sport fishing boats, the value of which would buy a small country. This August 7 – 11, Ocean City, Maryland hosts the the 50th annual White Marlin Open, the world’s largest billfish tournament with a record purse of over 10.5 million! The following week is another fishing tournament where many of the anglers will stay to try their luck again.

There are big boats and small boats. Boats owned by celebrities and local boats owned by teachers. It’s a scene around town and in the many marinas that dot the shores of Ocean City and West Ocean City. The boats drop their lines very early in the morning to parade out through the inlet to the favored fishing grounds dozens of miles off-shore.

Not everybody can be here in person to see these boats parade with their catch flags, but you can still watch them with the webcams on OceanCity.com.

Webcam from the Cambria Hotel just north of the Route 50 Bridge into Ocean City

The webcam located at the top of the Cambria Hotel by Spain has a fabulous view of the inlet where you will see the boats coming and going. Here is the Timelapse of the first day of the tournament, August 7, 2023 so you don’t have to get up at 5 am to see the boats leave the inlet in hopes of snagging a multi-million dollar fish! (You can adjust the playback speed to .5 so you have a better chance of seeing the boats.).

If you want to watch the boats in real time from the top of the Cambria, here is the webcam.

Webcam from the Angler Restaurant & Bar just South of the Route 50 Bridge

If you don’t want to see the bridge going up and down for the boats and would like a lower angle shot of the water and the fishing boats, check out the webcam from the Angler. This is a great place to go get happy hour (2 drinks when you order one and they have great grouper finger appetizers!) and you can watch the boats coming and going as you enjoy your Goombay Smash or Grapefruit Crush (My favorites!). If you aren’t here and want to see the action, here is the Timelapse for August 8, the second day of the tournament as well as the live webcam.

Live Webcam from the Angler



Timelapse Webcam from the Angler – August 8th, 2023



Marlin Fest Village

Lots of people are watching the White Marlin Open from the Marlin Fest Village. It is set up in the inlet lot this year. Check out the white tents to the right back of this live webcam from Trimpers. Check out the webcam page here, and Trimpers here.