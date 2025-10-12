Weather & Flooding Update #3 Ocean City, Maryland — October 12, 2025

The Town of Ocean City’s Emergency Management Department, together with Town leadership, continues to track the coastal storm and its evolving effects. The National Weather Service and local meteorologists have issued new guidance for residents and visitors.

Waves in the coastal zone are expected to be 3 to 6 feet, posing hazards to small craft and coastal access. WBOC TV

Meteorologists warn that overnight into Monday, gusts above 50 mph are also possible as the storm persists. WBOC TV

According to WBOC, a gale warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. Monday , with north winds of 20 to 30 knots and gusts up to 40 knots over coastal and inland waters. WBOC TV

The forecast for wind speeds has eased slightly , though gusts may still reach up to 50 mph .

NOAA’s ocean gauge at the inlet (OCIM2) suggests that shallow flooding is expected in vulnerable waterfront zones—with some road closures and vehicle inundation possible. National Water Prediction Service

The storm also brings coastal flooding, beach erosion, and strong wind-driven surge into low-lying streets, particularly near tidal rivers and bays. WBOC TV

High tide events are projected at 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. — with flooding likely about 2 hours later on the bayside (around 3:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. ).

The Town reminds residents and visitors: do not drive through standing water . Even a few inches can disable a vehicle or hide hazards underneath.

Everyone with vehicles parked on downtown streets — from the Inlet to 15th Street — is strongly urged to relocate to higher ground to avoid flood damage.

“We continue to monitor the storm’s progression and will provide updates as necessary,” said Mayor Rick Meehan.

“While wind conditions have improved slightly, we are expecting moderate flooding during the high tide cycles. Residents and visitors, specifically in the downtown and bayside areas, could experience increased flooding during the bayside high tide cycles around 3 p.m. and again early Monday morning.”