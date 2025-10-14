What are you looking for?
Art League of Ocean City invites children to Halloween “Monster Mash Night at the Gallery” on Oct. 24

By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD — Oct. 13, 2025 – The Art League of Ocean City invites children and their families to a Halloween “Night at the Gallery” with a “Monster Mash” theme. The evening is open to children ages 6-13.

The evening will begin with a light dinner, and then kids will decorate (not carve) a pumpkin. Other art-filled activities include Halloween mask making, icky slime making, a Monster Mash dance party, and a costume parade.

Parents may drop-off children for a fun-filled evening.  Children should bring costumes to participate in the costume parade.

Cost is $25 for Art League members, $30 for future members. Pre-registration is required and available at OCart.org/classes or by calling 410-524-9433.

 

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.  

Anne
Anne
