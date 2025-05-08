71.6 F
Ocean City
Voting Heats Up in the Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest!

BEST OF OCEAN CITYNewsPhotography
By Ann

The Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest is entering its final stretch, and excitement is building! After reviewing an incredible selection of local talent, we’ve narrowed the field by eliminating 12 photos (See the images below the poll)—leaving 30 stunning images still in the running. Now it’s up to you to help decide which photo captures the true spirit of Ocean City, Maryland.

Voting is open once per day, so you can support your favorite shots every day as we inch closer to naming a winner. But don’t wait too long—more eliminations are on the horizon. In the coming days, we’ll be trimming the finalists again, this time bringing the field down to the Top 20 for the final week of voting.

The last day to cast your vote is May 17, so rally your friends, follow the contest updates, and make your voice heard. Whether it’s a sunrise over the beach, a family moment on the boardwalk, or the peaceful solitude of Assateague, your votes will help crown this year’s Best of Ocean City® Photo.

View the finalists and vote daily. Let’s celebrate the beauty of Ocean City—one photo at a time!

NOTE:  PLEASE CLICK ON THE PIER PICTURE – IT IS NOT WEIRDLY STRETCHED AS IT LOOKS IN THE POLL!

Thank you to everybody who voted in the poll so far and thank you to the photographers who submitted all the photos.  Here’s one last chance to see some of the fabulous photos we had to eliminate from the poll today.

