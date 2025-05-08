Midweek Smiles in Ocean City: Hotel Deals, Dining Discounts & Spring Getaways

Ocean City, Maryland, is rolling out the red carpet for spring travelers with its “Midweek Smiles” specials—exclusive deals available Sunday through Thursday. Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a romantic retreat, or a solo adventure, these offers provide an affordable and enjoyable way to experience the best of Ocean City. Read more to find the featured hotel deals, dining discounts and Spring getaways. More are available on the Midweek Smiles page.
🏨 Hotel Deals: Comfort and Savings
Here are just some of the fabulous deals and specials you can enjoy with this Midweek Smiles program. For a full list, go to OCVisitor.com.
Grand Hotel Ocean Front – Stay and Play Special
Two Rolls of Quarters per Reservation to enjoy Arcade Games and your favorite snacks/drinks at our vending machines available right at your fingertips AND receive a $200 Free Slot Play Voucher at Ocean Downs Casino
Book directly with us to become a Grand Gold Member and receive future additional discounts and rewards – Book Now
Exclusions: 5/2 – 5/3, 5/17 – 5/18, 5/23 – 5/24
Park Place Hotel: The longer you stay, the more you save
Madison Beach Motel – Spring into a 3rd Night Free
Book two nights and get the third night free, offering a 33% discount on a three-night stay. Valid from April 15 to May 29, 2025, with blackout dates on May 16–18 and May 24–25.
Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City-Live Like a Local Deals
- Use Corporate Code “LPR” at ResidenceInnOC.com to book Local Rates up to 30% off! Available from: 6/1/25 to 10/1/25
Boardwalk Hotel Group – Spring Meal Deal
Stay at participating hotels which include the Days Inn Oceanfront, the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Inn and the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza and receive meal vouchers:
-
1 night: $40 in vouchers for $129
-
2 nights: $80 in vouchers for $249
-
3 nights: $120 in vouchers for $369
-
4 nights: $160 in vouchers for $489
-
5 nights: $200 in vouchers for $599
Book online with the Boardwalk Hotel Group!
Available Sunday through Thursday from April 6 to May 8, 2025.
Cambria Ocean City Bayfront – Bayfront Midweek Smiles
20% discount on weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) based on availability, prepaid, and non-refundable within 30 days of arrival. Available from: 4/16/25 to 12/31/25
Book Your Stay Today – Rate Code: LSMIL
Casino Package:
Check out the deal and make your reservation online
Hotel Monte Carlo– Lowest Prices Anywhere
Our Mini-Week special offers the absolute lowest rate available for 5-night stays. Discounted activities can be added on at the time of booking.
Click here to view the offer and book online today!
Offer valid for stays Sunday to Friday.
Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort- Spring Getaway
Spring Getaway 2025 – 12% off our Flexible Rate – Available from: 5/1/25 to 6/16/25
- 100% of first 1 night(s) will be charged upon reservation confirmation.Only available when booking direct – princessroyale.com
Stay 2 nights weekday, get the next 2 nights free!
Minimum length of stay: 4 nights. Valid Sunday – Thursday only.
Exclusions: Not available on weekends (Friday/Saturday). Certain blackout dates may apply.
Hyatt Place Ocean City / Oceanfront
- Stay 4 nights, get 20% off! Available from: 4/21/25 to 6/1/25Book Online and use offer code: 20OFF
Monte Carlo Boardwalk -Mini Week Special Starting at $370
Our Mini-Week special offers the absolute lowest rate available for 5-night stays. Discounted activities can be added on at the time of booking. For the Spring, 5 nights start at $370.
Click here to view the offer and book online today!
Offer valid for stays Sunday to Friday.
🍽️ Dining Discounts: Savor the Flavors
28th St. Pit & Pub – Lunch Specials
$10.99 Lunch Specials
Available Monday – Friday from 11am to 2pm (includes non-alcoholic beverages)
Embers Restaurant – Midweek Food Specials
CRAFT {Beer ~ Pizza ~ Cocktails} – Midweek Food Specials
DINE-IN Specials ONLY
Daily: $10 Medium Cheese Pizza
Sat: Half price on select appetizers at the bar all evening!
🎉 Activities and Entertainment
Carousel Resort Hotel & Condos – $2.00 off ice skating
📅 Plan Your Midweek Getaway
These “Midweek Smiles” specials offer a perfect opportunity to enjoy Ocean City with fewer crowds and more savings.Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, savor local cuisine, or explore exciting attractions, there’s something for everyone.
For more details and offers and to book your midweek escape, visit the Midweek Smiles Deals page.
Note: All offers are subject to availability and may have specific terms and conditions. Please check with individual businesses for the most current information.