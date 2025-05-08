71.6 F
Midweek Smiles in Ocean City: Hotel Deals, Dining Discounts & Spring Getaways

FamilyNewsOcean City Hotels
By Ann

Ocean City, Maryland, is rolling out the red carpet for spring travelers with its “Midweek Smiles” specials—exclusive deals available Sunday through Thursday. Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a romantic retreat, or a solo adventure, these offers provide an affordable and enjoyable way to experience the best of Ocean City.  Read more to find the featured hotel deals, dining discounts and Spring getaways.  More are available on the Midweek Smiles page.

MIDWEEK SMILES FOR SPRING SAVINGS

🏨 Hotel Deals: Comfort and Savings

Here are just some of the fabulous deals and specials you can enjoy with this Midweek Smiles program.  For a full list, go to OCVisitor.com.

Grand Hotel Ocean Front – Stay and Play Special

grand hotel pool

Stay and Play Special

Two Rolls of Quarters per Reservation to enjoy Arcade Games and your favorite snacks/drinks at our vending machines available right at your fingertips AND receive a $200 Free Slot Play Voucher at Ocean Downs Casino

Book directly with us to become a Grand Gold Member and receive future additional discounts and rewards – Book Now

Exclusions: 5/2 – 5/3, 5/17 – 5/18, 5/23 – 5/24

Available from: 4/1/25 to 5/26/25

Park Place Hotel: The longer you stay, the more you save

Sunrise from the Park Place Oceanfront Hotel
Shelley Randall Warner – Breathtaking sunrise 5:30am from Park Place oceanfront room.
Save 12% on 2 nights
Save 15% on 3 nights
Save 18% on 4 nights
Save 20% on stays of 7 nights or more
 

Madison Beach Motel – Spring into a 3rd Night Free

Madison beach motel

Book two nights and get the third night free, offering a 33% discount on a three-night stay. Valid from April 15 to May 29, 2025, with blackout dates on May 16–18 and May 24–25.

Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City-Live Like a Local Deals

Residence Inn Ocean City

  • Use Corporate Code “LPR” at ResidenceInnOC.com to book Local Rates up to 30% off!  Available from: 6/1/25 to 10/1/25

BOOK NOW!

Boardwalk Hotel Group – Spring Meal Deal

days inn oceanfront ocean city room
Days Inn Oceanfront

Stay at participating hotels which include the Days Inn Oceanfront, the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Inn and the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza and receive meal vouchers:

  • 1 night: $40 in vouchers for $129

  • 2 nights: $80 in vouchers for $249

  • 3 nights: $120 in vouchers for $369

  • 4 nights: $160 in vouchers for $489

  • 5 nights: $200 in vouchers for $599

Book online with the Boardwalk Hotel Group!

Available Sunday through Thursday from April 6 to May 8, 2025.

 

Cambria Ocean City Bayfront – Bayfront Midweek Smiles

Cambria Hotel Ocean City MD

20% discount on weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) based on availability, prepaid, and non-refundable within 30 days of arrival. Available from: 4/16/25 to 12/31/25

Book Your Stay Today – Rate Code: LSMIL

Casino Package:

Check out the deal and make your reservation online

Available from: 4/15/25 to 1/14/26
 

Hotel Monte Carlo– Lowest Prices Anywhere

hotel monte carlo rooms

Our Mini-Week special offers the absolute lowest rate available for 5-night stays. Discounted activities can be added on at the time of booking.

Click here to view the offer and book online today!

Offer valid for stays Sunday to Friday.

Available from: 4/16/25 to 11/1/25

Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort- Spring Getaway

Princess-Royale-Pool Spring Getaway 2025 – 12% off our Flexible Rate – Available from: 5/1/25 to 6/16/25

Princess Bayside, Ocean CityStay 2 nights weekday, get the next 2 nights free!

Minimum length of stay: 4 nights. Valid Sunday – Thursday only.

Book Online

Exclusions: Not available on weekends (Friday/Saturday). Certain blackout dates may apply.

Available from: 5/4/25 to 6/19/25

Hyatt Place Ocean City / Oceanfront

hyatt place boardwalk
The Hyatt Place sits at 16th street and the boardwalk.
  • Stay 4 nights, get 20% off! Available from: 4/21/25 to 6/1/25Book Online and use offer code: 20OFF

 

Monte Carlo Boardwalk -Mini Week Special Starting at $370

Our Mini-Week special offers the absolute lowest rate available for 5-night stays. Discounted activities can be added on at the time of booking.  For the Spring, 5 nights start at $370.

Click here to view the offer and book online today!

Offer valid for stays Sunday to Friday.

Available from: 4/16/25 to 11/1/25

🍽️ Dining Discounts: Savor the Flavors

28th St. Pit & Pub – Lunch Specials

$10.99 Lunch Specials

Available Monday – Friday from 11am to 2pm (includes non-alcoholic beverages)

Available from: 4/16/25 to 12/31/25

BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar – Midweek Food Specials

Wednesday: Buy 1, Get 1 50% OFF Entrees

Thursday: 1/2 Price Prime Rib $24

Daily: $19.99 Land & Sea Special: 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1 LB Shrimp, Mac N Cheese, Corn on the cob, & Biscuit

Available from: 4/16/25 to 6/7/25

Embers Restaurant – Midweek Food Specials

Wednesday: Italian Night | 3 courses for $33

Thursday: Buy 1, Get 1 Half Off Select Entrees 

Friday: 20% Off Chophouse & Select Wine

Saturday: Ladies Night | 1/2 Price Select Apps | $10 Martinis

Available from: 4/16/25 to 6/7/25

CRAFT {Beer ~ Pizza ~ Cocktails} – Midweek Food Specials

midweek smiles discounts at CRAFT

DINE-IN Specials ONLY

Daily: $10 Medium Cheese Pizza

Sat: Half price on select appetizers at the bar all evening!

Available from: 4/16/25 to 6/7/25

Jay’s Cafe & Trading Co. – Midweek Food Specials

Sandwich & Chips Combo from $11.99

Breakfast ALL DAY, EVERY DAY!  Available from: 4/16/25 to 6/7/25

Carousel Resort Hotel & Condos – Buy 1 Get 1 FREE

Buy 1 food item, get 1 free during Happy Hour, daily from 4–7pm at the Bamboo Lounge located in the Carousel Hotel!  Available from: 4/20/25 to 5/22/25

🎉 Activities and Entertainment

Carousel Resort Hotel & Condos – $2.00 off ice skating

$2.00 off ice skating

Excludes Fridays & Saturdays. Cannot be combined with any other promotions.  

Available from: 4/20/25 to 5/22/25

📅 Plan Your Midweek Getaway

These “Midweek Smiles” specials offer a perfect opportunity to enjoy Ocean City with fewer crowds and more savings.Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, savor local cuisine, or explore exciting attractions, there’s something for everyone.

For more details and offers and to book your midweek escape, visit the Midweek Smiles Deals page.

Note: All offers are subject to availability and may have specific terms and conditions. Please check with individual businesses for the most current information.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
