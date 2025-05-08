Midweek Smiles in Ocean City: Hotel Deals, Dining Discounts & Spring Getaways

Ocean City, Maryland, is rolling out the red carpet for spring travelers with its “Midweek Smiles” specials—exclusive deals available Sunday through Thursday. Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a romantic retreat, or a solo adventure, these offers provide an affordable and enjoyable way to experience the best of Ocean City. Read more to find the featured hotel deals, dining discounts and Spring getaways. More are available on the Midweek Smiles page.

🏨 Hotel Deals: Comfort and Savings

Here are just some of the fabulous deals and specials you can enjoy with this Midweek Smiles program. For a full list, go to OCVisitor.com.

Grand Hotel Ocean Front – Stay and Play Special

Stay and Play Special

Two Rolls of Quarters per Reservation to enjoy Arcade Games and your favorite snacks/drinks at our vending machines available right at your fingertips AND receive a $200 Free Slot Play Voucher at Ocean Downs Casino

Book directly with us to become a Grand Gold Member and receive future additional discounts and rewards – Book Now

Exclusions: 5/2 – 5/3, 5/17 – 5/18, 5/23 – 5/24

Available from: 4/1/25 to 5/26/25

Park Place Hotel: The longer you stay, the more you save Save 12% on 2 nights Save 15% on 3 nights Save 18% on 4 nights Save 20% on stays of 7 nights or more BOOK NOW!

Boardwalk Hotel Group – Spring Meal Deal

Stay at participating hotels which include the Days Inn Oceanfront, the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Inn and the Howard Johnson Oceanfront Plaza and receive meal vouchers:

1 night: $40 in vouchers for $129

2 nights: $80 in vouchers for $249

3 nights: $120 in vouchers for $369

4 nights: $160 in vouchers for $489

5 nights: $200 in vouchers for $599

Book online with the Boardwalk Hotel Group!

Available Sunday through Thursday from April 6 to May 8, 2025.

Cambria Ocean City Bayfront – Bayfront Midweek Smiles

20% discount on weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) based on availability, prepaid, and non-refundable within 30 days of arrival. Available from: 4/16/25 to 12/31/25

Book Your Stay Today – Rate Code: LSMIL

Casino Package:

Check out the deal and make your reservation online

Available from: 4/15/25 to 1/14/26

Hotel Monte Carlo– Lowest Prices Anywhere Our Mini-Week special offers the absolute lowest rate available for 5-night stays. Discounted activities can be added on at the time of booking. Click here to view the offer and book online today! Offer valid for stays Sunday to Friday. Available from: 4/16/25 to 11/1/25

Our Mini-Week special offers the absolute lowest rate available for 5-night stays. Discounted activities can be added on at the time of booking. For the Spring, 5 nights start at $370.

Click here to view the offer and book online today!

Offer valid for stays Sunday to Friday.

Available from: 4/16/25 to 11/1/25

🍽️ Dining Discounts: Savor the Flavors

28th St. Pit & Pub – Lunch Specials

$10.99 Lunch Specials Available Monday – Friday from 11am to 2pm (includes non-alcoholic beverages) Available from: 4/16/25 to 12/31/25 BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar – Midweek Food Specials Wednesday: Buy 1, Get 1 50% OFF Entrees Thursday: 1/2 Price Prime Rib $24 Daily: $19.99 Land & Sea Special: 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1 LB Shrimp, Mac N Cheese, Corn on the cob, & Biscuit Available from: 4/16/25 to 6/7/25

Embers Restaurant – Midweek Food Specials

Wednesday: Italian Night | 3 courses for $33 Thursday: Buy 1, Get 1 Half Off Select Entrees Friday: 20% Off Chophouse & Select Wine Saturday: Ladies Night | 1/2 Price Select Apps | $10 Martinis Available from: 4/16/25 to 6/7/25

CRAFT {Beer ~ Pizza ~ Cocktails} – Midweek Food Specials

DINE-IN Specials ONLY Daily: $10 Medium Cheese Pizza Sat: Half price on select appetizers at the bar all evening! Available from: 4/16/25 to 6/7/25 Jay’s Cafe & Trading Co. – Midweek Food Specials Sandwich & Chips Combo from $11.99 Breakfast ALL DAY, EVERY DAY! Available from: 4/16/25 to 6/7/25 Carousel Resort Hotel & Condos – Buy 1 Get 1 FREE Buy 1 food item, get 1 free during Happy Hour, daily from 4–7pm at the Bamboo Lounge located in the Carousel Hotel! Available from: 4/20/25 to 5/22/25

🎉 Activities and Entertainment

Carousel Resort Hotel & Condos – $2.00 off ice skating

$2.00 off ice skating Excludes Fridays & Saturdays. Cannot be combined with any other promotions. Available from: 4/20/25 to 5/22/25

📅 Plan Your Midweek Getaway

These “Midweek Smiles” specials offer a perfect opportunity to enjoy Ocean City with fewer crowds and more savings.Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, savor local cuisine, or explore exciting attractions, there’s something for everyone.

For more details and offers and to book your midweek escape, visit the Midweek Smiles Deals page.

Note: All offers are subject to availability and may have specific terms and conditions. Please check with individual businesses for the most current information.