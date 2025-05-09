Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, MD, is more than a sun-soaked getaway—it’s a time-honored tradition that blends remembrance with celebration. While thousands flock to the beach to mark the unofficial start of summer, locals and visitors alike take time to honor the true meaning of the holiday: remembering those who gave their lives in service to our country.

Let’s take a look at how Memorial Day has evolved in Ocean City over the decades—from solemn ceremonies to seaside salutes.

Featured Image:

The Origins of Memorial Day

Memorial Day began after the Civil War as Decoration Day, when communities across the country gathered to place flowers on soldiers’ graves. Over time, it became a national day of remembrance for all military personnel who died in service. In 1971, it was officially recognized as a federal holiday, observed on the last Monday in May.

Early Observances in Ocean City

Ocean City was incorporated in 1875, and by the early 20th century, Memorial Day had become an annual observance in the small but growing beach town.

Local churches held services.

Residents from nearby towns like Berlin and Snow Hill decorated graves.

Flags lined the Boardwalk and civic buildings in a show of patriotic pride.

Image Suggestion:

Post-War Patriotism and Summer Tradition

After World War II, Ocean City’s Memorial Day celebrations took on greater prominence.

Veterans groups like the American Legion and VFW led commemorative events.

Parades became common in Worcester County.

The American Legion and VFW posts in Worcester County played key roles in organizing local commemorations.

At the same time, the holiday weekend marked the beginning of the summer season—when families filled hotels, restaurants opened their patios, and the town prepared for peak tourism.

Image Suggestion:

Modern Memorial Day in Ocean City

Today, Memorial Day weekend is both a time for reflection and the kickoff to the summer tourism season.

Memorial Day Weekend Highlights

Memorial Day Ceremony

Held at the Boardwalk at North Division Street, featuring a rifle salute, remarks from city officials, and the playing of “Taps.”

Held at the Boardwalk at North Division Street, featuring a rifle salute, remarks from city officials, and the playing of “Taps.” Memorial Day Parade in Berlin

Berlin Maryland is having a Memorial Day parade on Flower Street on Monday, May 26th, 2025. The parade will begin at the corner of Seahawk Road and Flower Street and conclude at Dr. William Edward Henry Park. There will also be other events at the park, including food, music, games, and vendors.

Berlin’s Memorial Day parade is a long-standing tradition in the town, and it’s a significant event for the community. The parade is a way to honor veterans and fallen soldiers.

More information on Berlin is here.

Seacrets Concerts

Northside Park and other venues host patriotic concerts, fireworks displays, and family-friendly events throughout the weekend. More information on Seacrets here.

Veteran Tributes

Local veterans are honored at various ceremonies and parades, often joined by active-duty service members stationed in the region.

A Living Tribute by the Sea

In Ocean City, Memorial Day is more than just a beach weekend—it’s a tradition. For many, it’s a chance to reconnect with family, celebrate the freedoms we enjoy, and remember those who gave everything in service to the nation.

Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning year after year, take a moment this Memorial Day to pause, reflect, and honor the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.