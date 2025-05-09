68 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Book Your Stay
Get Exclusive Savings Passes

Honoring the Past: The History of Memorial Day in Ocean City, Maryland

FamilyNewsOcean City Events
By Ann

Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, MD, is more than a sun-soaked getaway—it’s a time-honored tradition that blends remembrance with celebration. While thousands flock to the beach to mark the unofficial start of summer, locals and visitors alike take time to honor the true meaning of the holiday: remembering those who gave their lives in service to our country.

Let’s take a look at how Memorial Day has evolved in Ocean City over the decades—from solemn ceremonies to seaside salutes.

Featured Image:

Ocean City Md Memorial Day photo by Baltimore Sun
photo by baltimoresun.com

 

The Origins of Memorial Day

Memorial Day began after the Civil War as Decoration Day, when communities across the country gathered to place flowers on soldiers’ graves. Over time, it became a national day of remembrance for all military personnel who died in service. In 1971, it was officially recognized as a federal holiday, observed on the last Monday in May.

Crowded Boardwalk evening
The crowds return to Ocean City during the kick-off to the season on Memorial Day.

Early Observances in Ocean City

Ocean City was incorporated in 1875, and by the early 20th century, Memorial Day had become an annual observance in the small but growing beach town.

  • Local churches held services.
  • Residents from nearby towns like Berlin and Snow Hill decorated graves.
  • Flags lined the Boardwalk and civic buildings in a show of patriotic pride.

Image Suggestion:

Ocean City Life Saving Museum
Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum displays the rich history of OC.

Post-War Patriotism and Summer Tradition

After World War II, Ocean City’s Memorial Day celebrations took on greater prominence.

  • Veterans groups like the American Legion and VFW led commemorative events.
  • Parades became common in Worcester County.
  • The American Legion and VFW posts in Worcester County played key roles in organizing local commemorations.

At the same time, the holiday weekend marked the beginning of the summer season—when families filled hotels, restaurants opened their patios, and the town prepared for peak tourism.

Image Suggestion:

Firefighters Memorial sculpture
Firefighters Memorial sculpture

Modern Memorial Day in Ocean City

Today, Memorial Day weekend is both a time for reflection and the kickoff to the summer tourism season.

garrison flag going up for memorial day in West Ocean City
Garrison flag going up for memorial day in West Ocean City

Memorial Day Weekend Highlights

  • Memorial Day Ceremony
    Held at the Boardwalk at North Division Street, featuring a rifle salute, remarks from city officials, and the playing of “Taps.”
  • Memorial Day Parade in Berlin

Berlin Maryland is having a Memorial Day parade on Flower Street on Monday, May 26th, 2025. The parade will begin at the corner of Seahawk Road and Flower Street and conclude at Dr. William Edward Henry Park. There will also be other events at the park, including food, music, games, and vendors.

Berlin’s Memorial Day parade is a long-standing tradition in the town, and it’s a significant event for the community. The parade is a way to honor veterans and fallen soldiers. 

More information on Berlin is here.

  • Seacrets Concerts
    Northside Park and other venues host patriotic concerts, fireworks displays, and family-friendly events throughout the weekend.  More information on Seacrets here.

seacrets memorial day weekend

  • Veteran Tributes
    Local veterans are honored at various ceremonies and parades, often joined by active-duty service members stationed in the region.
american legion Post 166 memorial day weekend
Join the American Legion Post #166 for a tribute to the heroes of the Eastern Shore from WWII.

A Living Tribute by the Sea

In Ocean City, Memorial Day is more than just a beach weekend—it’s a tradition. For many, it’s a chance to reconnect with family, celebrate the freedoms we enjoy, and remember those who gave everything in service to the nation.

Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning year after year, take a moment this Memorial Day to pause, reflect, and honor the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

sunset over the bay in ocean city md
Sunset over the bay in Ocean City, MD.
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
Voting Heats Up in the Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest!
Next article
The History of the Ocean City Boardwalk

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,040SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,040SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND