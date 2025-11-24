Viewing and Voting are Open for “Trees for the Arts” at Winterfest of Lights

OCEAN CITY, MD — Nov. 24, 2025 —The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to tour and vote for their favorite decorated trees at “Trees for the Arts” at Northside Park during Winterfest of Lights. The winning tree wins the $1,000 grand prize, sponsored by the Town of Ocean City.

Votes are $1 each, and proceeds from Trees for the Arts votes will benefit the youth outreach programs of the Art League. Votes can be cast in-person at Winterfest. The public can also view the trees online and vote at jotform.com/form/252385123413147.

Trees for the Arts is an indoor pathway at Winterfest of Lights through 16 trees decorated by local individuals, businesses, and groups. The teams of decorators used their creativity and imaginations to turn artificial trees into pieces of holiday art with themes reflecting the group’s interests and missions.

“Come stroll through our gallery of trees decorated so beautifully and creatively by teams made up of our local friends and neighbors,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “Then vote for your favorite trees and support the arts in Ocean City. We’ll use the proceeds to reach out and inspire the youth of our community. The tree of the winning organization receives $1,000 to help fund their mission.”

The participating individuals, businesses, and groups are: In Memory of Emilia Rose Carnucci, The Love Blanket Project, Jane Collacchi and Hilary Bronder Hofmann, the Ocean City Beach Patrol, Alley Opps, Old Pro Golf, The Glaze Garden, Hunter’s Hope, Princess Royale, and Most Blessed Sacrament School. Also Dinkers & Drinkers, Common Ground Hospitality Group, Happy Jack Pancake House, Park Place Hotel, Fenwick Shores by Hilton, and Wicked Expert of the Eastern Shore.

Winterfest of Lights is open through Dec. 31, 2025.

Find more information on Winterfest of Lights here.

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.