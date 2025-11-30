Ocean City, Maryland Lovers: The Ultimate Christmas Guide 2025

It’s December 1st and I know you might need a few ideas for that Ocean City, Maryland lover on your list. Here’s a few things that came to mind for anyone who loves Ocean City, Maryland…and I was able to help with some direct links. Merry Christmas!
- Park Place Jewelers– the Ocean City, Maryland 150th anniversary bracelet
- Seacrets Libations– Seacrets very own libations in a variety of flavors.
- Passes for Old Pro Golf (open in winter, too)
- The A B Seas of Ocean City (kids book- DM her on Facebook for a signed copy)
- Discounted Gift Cards for Mini Golf, Go Karts, and restaurants
- Discounted Gift Cards for a hotel right here in Ocean City, Maryland
- Discounted passes to Nick’s Ropes Course
- Gift cards to The Angler for their daily two for one happy hours and sunsets
- The Ocean City, Maryland Activity Book by Katherine Ruskey
- Love on Tap Tickets (Craft Beer Festival)
- Passes for Trapped Escape Rooms
- A Rental Pass for Odyssea Water Sports
- A fishing charter with Saltwater Adventures with Captain Tony
- A pass for a Seacrets Cruise on the bay
- A pass for Bayside Boat Rentals to kick off the summer
- A winter weekend getaway stay in Ocean City
- Fin City Brewing gift card
- Marlin Week (adult fiction beach novel based on fishing in the White Marlin Open)
- A gift card for Marlin Moon for an evening of freshly shucked oysters
- A gift card for The Captain’s Table for live piano music and a dinner date
- Shore Craft Beer Apparel
- Flagship Movie Tickets for those rainy days at the beach
- A beach boil dinner from Delmarva Boil
- Ocean City, Maryland Monopoly (Found at Walmart in Berlin)
- Dolles Popcorn and Candy (You can order online!)
- Vanishing Ocean City by Bunk Mann (A look at Ocean City’s past via photos)
- A six back of beer from your favorite brewery (Fin City, Burley Oak, Evo, etc.)
- Assateague Island National Seashore Pass
- A family portrait session on the beach (E-mail me for recommendations. I have a list.)
- Rise Up Coffee
- Fresh seafood from Seaborn Seafood in West Ocean City, Maryland
- Passes to see Winterfest of Lights
- A helicopter ride over Ocean City (highly recommend)
- Shenanigans Hat and Apparel
- A kite from The Kite Loft
- Literally anything from Patty Jeans! (I can’t get enough of that place!)
- A Quiet Storm hoodie
- Sand toys (no one ever thinks about these in the winter but make great gifts!)
- New beach chairs and umbrella (The sturdier the better.)
- New beach towels for the summer (I like the oversized, extra soft ones.)
- Salt water taffy and fudge
- Create an Ocean City basket (Include gift cards and passes for a week of fun!)
I’m sure that I didn’t think of everything! Comment something that I forgot and I’ll be sure to add it to the list!