What are you looking for?
53.6 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Ocean City, Maryland Lovers: The Ultimate Christmas Guide 2025

By Katie Ruskey

It’s December 1st and I know you might need a few ideas for that Ocean City, Maryland lover on your list. Here’s a few things that came to mind for anyone who loves Ocean City, Maryland…and I was able to help with some direct links. Merry Christmas!

  1. Park Place Jewelers– the Ocean City, Maryland 150th anniversary bracelet
  2. Seacrets Libations– Seacrets very own libations in a variety of flavors.
  3. Passes for Old Pro Golf (open in winter, too)
  4. The A B Seas of Ocean City  (kids book- DM her on Facebook for a signed copy)
  5. Discounted Gift Cards for Mini Golf, Go Karts, and restaurants
  6. Discounted Gift Cards for a hotel right here in Ocean City, Maryland
  7. Discounted passes to Nick’s Ropes Course
  8. Gift cards to The Angler for their daily two for one happy hours and sunsets
  9. The Ocean City, Maryland Activity Book by Katherine Ruskey
  10. Love on Tap Tickets (Craft Beer Festival)
  11. Passes for Trapped Escape Rooms
  12. A Rental Pass for Odyssea Water Sports
  13. A fishing charter with Saltwater Adventures with Captain Tony
  14. A pass for a Seacrets Cruise on the bay
  15. A pass for Bayside Boat Rentals to kick off the summer
  16. A winter weekend getaway stay in Ocean City
  17. Fin City Brewing gift card
  18. Marlin Week (adult fiction beach novel based on fishing in the White Marlin Open)
  19. A gift card for Marlin Moon for an evening of freshly shucked  oysters
  20. A gift card for The Captain’s Table for live piano music and a dinner date
  21. Shore Craft Beer Apparel 
  22. Flagship Movie Tickets for those rainy days at the beach
  23. A beach boil dinner from Delmarva Boil
  24. Ocean City, Maryland Monopoly (Found at Walmart in Berlin)
  25. Dolles Popcorn and Candy (You can order online!)
  26. Vanishing Ocean City by Bunk Mann (A look at Ocean City’s past via photos)
  27. A six back of beer from your favorite brewery (Fin City, Burley Oak, Evo, etc.)
  28. Assateague Island National Seashore Pass
  29. A family portrait session on the beach (E-mail me for recommendations. I have a list.)
  30. Rise Up Coffee
  31. Fresh seafood from Seaborn Seafood in West Ocean City, Maryland
  32. Passes to see Winterfest of Lights
  33. A helicopter ride over Ocean City (highly recommend)
  34. Shenanigans Hat and Apparel
  35. A kite from The Kite Loft
  36. Literally anything from Patty Jeans! (I can’t get enough of that place!)
  37. A Quiet Storm hoodie
  38. Sand toys (no one ever thinks about these in the winter but make great gifts!)
  39. New beach chairs and umbrella (The sturdier the better.)
  40. New beach towels for the summer (I like the oversized, extra soft ones.)
  41. Salt water taffy and fudge
  42. Create an Ocean City basket (Include gift cards and passes for a week of fun!)

I’m sure that I didn’t think of everything! Comment something that I forgot and I’ll be sure to add it to the list!

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
Previous article
Viewing and Voting are Open for “Trees for the Arts” at Winterfest of Lights

Follow Oceancity.com

303,176FansLike
32,908FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,350SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

303,176FansLike
32,908FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,350SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND