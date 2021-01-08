1 Shares Email

COVID-19 has changed how we live. Are you tired of hearing that phrase yet? Even so, it’s still important to reiterate. It’s even more important for people to be able to relax and have fun. For many, sitting cooped up in the house where the line between work and home is likely blurred, it’s important to be able to get away. Moreover, it’s more important to be safe and protective of yourself and your household. We have a solution for you! It is still possible to get out and enjoy what Ocean City, Assateague, and the Eastern Shore have to offer. Here are our top five fun and safe travel activities.

Stroll Along the Boardwalk

The Ocean City Boardwalk has a rich history and here, old meets new. You and the members of your household (or just yourself!) can walk down the historic boardwalk and bask in the Ocean City awesomeness!

You can remain socially distant, wear your mask, and still take a stroll along the Boardwalk. While it is a great place to walk in the summer, too, the Boardwalk is an amazing place to go in the winter, also! Don’t forget to check out Dorchester Street and its ever changing displays of public art as well.

Even if not all of the stores are open, it’s still a great place to enjoy the majestic views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Inlet.

Free As A Bird

Next on the list of top five fun and safe things to do is birdwatching. You can find several species of birds in Maryland. Depending on where you go birding, you could see ducks, swans, hooded mergansers, grebes, or herons among many more! Not only is Ocean City a great place to see different types of birds, our next of the top five safe and fun activities is another terrific place to see them, too.

Visit The Wild Horses Of Assateague Island National Park

Have you ever been to this approximately 37-mile stretch of heaven? It’s right here for all to enjoy! You can hike, swim (though probably not in the winter, unless you’re really brave), have a bonfire, and even camp!

There are so many activities to do here-did you know there are programs run by the park rangers, biking, hiking, crabbing and yes, fishing? You could visit several times and still not run out of awesome things to do here. It’s definitely worth checking out again or for the first time!

See The Only Marked Grave in Ocean City

Did you know there are no cemeteries with marked graves in Ocean City? There is only ONE marked grave! According to the Coalition to Protect Maryland Burial Sites, the grave belongs to Captain Carhart, but that’s another mystery for another time. In addition, despite all the development around it (it’s smack dab in the middle of a golf course, no less!), the marked grave remains. Check it out!

Head Down to Escapomania

While they have three locations, you want to head to the one uptown, located at 11805 Coastal Highway, Suite 1, Ocean City Maryland is open year-round! According to their website, there are several themes to choose from. Every experience is now “100% private” and they take COVID precautions seriously.

If you’re looking for some fun, and you like cracking a good puzzle, Esacpomania has some hopefully great experiences in store for you and your family to have a great time!

If the Poltergeist room is not for you, you can also try The Sherlock Holmes experience, among many others!

Which one of these safe and fun activities are you going to do? Do you have a suggestion of your own? Please let us know!