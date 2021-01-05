Taking a stroll around Downtown Ocean City

Taking a stroll around Downtown Ocean City

Many visitors, when thinking of Downtown Ocean City, think only of the  Boardwalk. But there is more to see and walk around in Downtown if you take a step away from the Boardwalk. We have put together a few pictures that have been taken over the years of downtown Ocean City, minus the Boardwalk. There’s old historic buildings, beautifully cared for homes, statues, sculptures, lanes, well tended gardens, and views. So, next time you are in town, leave the Boardwalk behind one afternoon, and wander the streets and lanes downtown for a different look and feel to Downtown Ocean City. 

The White Marlin sculpture at the entrance to Ocean City from Rt50
Great place to sit and watch the world go by on 6th Street and Philadelphia Ave
 Wilmington Lane at 10th street, one of the quieter lanes of Downtown Ocean City
The impressive City Hall on 3rd Street and Baltimore Avenue, built in 1915
There are some beautiful houses in the Downtown area.
Flowers in bloom on a Downtown lane.
The Ocean City Life-Saving Station, built in 1891. Interesting place to walk through too.
There’s still evidence of old Ocean City if you look close enough. This building is on Wilmington Lane between 7th and 8th Street
Don’t forget there’s a Bayside!

 

Blossoms by the City Hall. The building was used by Worcester County as a school for children from Ocean City, and elementary levels used the school well into the 1960s.
The El Galeon Tall Ship visiting  the Bayside Boardwalk on Chicago Avenue
View of Downtown from the new Cambria Hotel
The Inlet Indian. This monument, representing the Assateague Indian, was sculpted by Peter Toth in 1976
Impressive, well taken care of downtown homes
View of the Watch Tower, at the Ocean City Life Saving Station. The tower was erected in 1934-35 after the storm of 1933 cut the Inlet.
Some areas of downtown feel like the village Ocean City once was.
Love the flowers here on 12th street and Baltimore Avenue!

 

The Route 50 Draw Bridge. It’s always fun to watch it go up to let the big boats through.
South Baltimore Avenue at Dorchester Street
By Sunset Park and as its name suggests, a great spot for watching the sun set.

Lots of care has gone into making this yard a delight to look at on Baltimore Ave. between 12th and 13th streets 
Although strictly part of the Boardwalk, it’s always a nice to change to stroll around the Inlet Village where there’s a collections of shops and boutiques that overlook the Inlet, and great views of Assateague Island.
12th Street and Baltimore Avenue
Quite the foliage on this house on 11th Street!
Looking north up South Baltimore Avenue
Henry’s Hotel on South Division Street, the last surviving hotel to serve only African-American visitors, purchased in 1926 by Charles and Louisa Henry.
A walk over the Rt 50 Bridge – kids love it! Leave the car at the Park and Ride in West Ocean
City and enjoy the day without the hassles, and expense, of parking!
The corner of 7th street and Baltimore Avenue
