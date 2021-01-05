Taking a stroll around Downtown Ocean City

Many visitors, when thinking of Downtown Ocean City, think only of the Boardwalk. But there is more to see and walk around in Downtown if you take a step away from the Boardwalk. We have put together a few pictures that have been taken over the years of downtown Ocean City, minus the Boardwalk. There’s old historic buildings, beautifully cared for homes, statues, sculptures, lanes, well tended gardens, and views. So, next time you are in town, leave the Boardwalk behind one afternoon, and wander the streets and lanes downtown for a different look and feel to Downtown Ocean City.
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 20 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home. When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.