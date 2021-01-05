Taking a stroll around Downtown Ocean City

Many visitors, when thinking of Downtown Ocean City, think only of the Boardwalk. But there is more to see and walk around in Downtown if you take a step away from the Boardwalk. We have put together a few pictures that have been taken over the years of downtown Ocean City, minus the Boardwalk. There’s old historic buildings, beautifully cared for homes, statues, sculptures, lanes, well tended gardens, and views. So, next time you are in town, leave the Boardwalk behind one afternoon, and wander the streets and lanes downtown for a different look and feel to Downtown Ocean City.