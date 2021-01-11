Heading North in Ocean City Md

For those who stay in North Ocean City when they visit our resort, there is no other place to be. For those who do not stay in North Ocean City, some do not venture north of the Rt 90 Bridge and are unaware of the delights North Ocean City has to offer. From the high rise of condo row, to the quieter beaches in the very north, there’s something for everyone. North Ocean City is where you will find Ocean City’s two movie theaters, plus Gold Coast Mall. There’s also streets of residential living including Little Salisbury, and Montego Bay. Ocean City’s largest park, Northside Park, takes prime place on 125th street, but other neighborhood parks like Gorman Avenue Park and North Surf Park are scattered around. We have put together a collection of photos from North Ocean City to entice, confirm and remind you of the beautiful area north of the Rt 90 Bridge