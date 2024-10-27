51.8 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Top Coffee Spots on the Boardwalk

News
By Katie Ruskey

Summer weather is upon us and nothing compliments a relaxing walk on the boardwalk than that perfect cup of coffee. Whether you favor a seasonal flavor or a classic cup of plain old joe, there’s something for everyone. Here are some top spots on the boardwalk to grab that cup of coffee.

Java Beach Cafe

Java Beach Cafe located in the Grande Hotel

Location: 2100 Baltimore Ave (The Grand Hotel and the Boardwalk- between 22nd and 23rd St.)

This tiki inspired cafe serves up coffee for everyone’s taste buds. From mocha mint, to butterfinger- irish cream and red velvet cake, special order a latte or frappe to fit your personality. 

LOVES Cafe and Desserts

Location: 7th Street and the Boardwalk

loves
With several locations on the boardwalk, you can grab a coffee at either spot.

This new boardwalk cafe offers specialty coffee, bagels, and desserts that will get your day started on the right foot. Walk with your coffee treat or find a cozy table to people watch as your morning unfolds.

Quickies Mini Donuts

Quickies coffee and donuts menu.

Location: 1109 N Atlantic Ave 

Come in for the cinnamon sugar mini donuts, but don’t forget to compliment them with a cup of hot cup of flavored coffee. Quickies offers seasonal flavors such as hazelnut and pumpkin, in addition to vanilla and caramel. 

Crepe Daddy

Crepe Daddy offers coffee and crepes for breakfast and lunch.

Location: 1101 Atlantic Ave Store B (11th St. and the Boardwalk)

Compliment your breakfast crepe with something off of their espresso bar menu. A latte, americano, or a caramel macchiato goes perfectly with a sweet breakfast crepe. Perhaps try a different flavor of coffee such as white chocolate, lavender, or raspberry! Or go wild with their Affogato-  two shots of espresso over vanilla ice cream!

Shotti’s Point Cafe

Location: 611 Atlantic Avenue (6th St. and the Boardwalk)

For a quick pick me up, stop by Shotti’s Point Cafe for Costarican Volcanic blend or a coconut caramel latte.

A Latte Enjoy

Enjoy your coffee with an amazing view.

Location: 109 N Atlantic Ave (The Plim Plaza Hotel and the Boardwalk)

Enjoy a cup of Swell Joe coffee, locally roasted in Lewes, Delaware, right on the front porch of The Plim Plaza Hotel. This outdoor covered cafe serves great coffee but an even better view.

Talbot Street Cafe

Handcrafted coffee at Talbot Street Café

Location: 3 Talbot Street (Just off the Boardwalk at Fishers Popcorn)

Located just off the boardwalk, Talbot Street Cafe serves up tasty espressos, iced chai lattes, and Ghirardelli frozen hot chocolate!

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
Previous article
Best Restaurants to Visit in Ocean City, Maryland in the Fall
Next article
Ocean City: A Festive Winter Escape

Follow Oceancity.com

222,326FansLike
30,598FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
932SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,326FansLike
30,598FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
932SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND