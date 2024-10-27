Best Restaurants to Visit in Ocean City, Maryland in the Fall

The air is crisp. The sand is chilled. And the restaurants are cozy with hot mulled drinks and delicious comfort food. Come to the beach and treat yourself to the delicious dishes of some of Ocean City’s best restaurants this Fall.
1The Captain’s Table
2 15th Street located inside Courtyard by Marriott on the boardwalk
Known for their incredible South African lobster tail and crab cakes, chef Mike Warman pulls out all the stops for Fall. Located right on the boardwalk at 15th street, The Captain’s Table offers a beautiful bar, cozy dining, and live piano music every Friday and Saturday night. We recommend their crab cakes (which are also gluten free), the divine surf and turf, and lobster stir fry. If you’re looking for cocktails, ask the bartender for their infused drink of the season. We recommend the bacon infused bourbon.
2Harrison’s Harbor Watch
806 S. Atlantic Avenue located at the south end of the boardwalk
Winning Best of Ocean City Raw Bar and Best Sit Down Restaurant, Harrison’s offers some of the best local seafood in Ocean City, Maryland. Located at the very end of the Ocean City boardwalk, Harrison’s has an unobstructed view of the inlet and Assateague Island. While taking in the view, you must try their famous oyster stew! A recipe that’s withstood the test of time, you can watch oysters being shucked, and the stew is whipped up right in front of you. Grab a seat at the bar if you want a front row view of this soup making experience.
Ask for the best seat in the house and the hostess may just take you to the captain’s table, a unique four person table, fit for well…a captain! Appetizers are a must here. We recommend the coconut shrimp, bacon wrapped scallops, and Maryland style crab soup that will warm you up on these chilly beach evenings. For dinner, order the bright lemon basil chicken, broiled stuffed shrimp, and a Maryland favorite- the rockfish. We can’t forget sides- unlimited sides, might we add. The side items menu offer several gluten free options such as cucumber salad, vegetable of the day, but their steamed potatoes are to die for!
3Spain Wine Bar
13 St. Louis Avenue located at the top of The Cambria Hotel
Voted Maryland’s Best Roof Top Restaurant and Best of Ocean City Sunset View, Spain Wine Bar, is upscale dining at its finest. With a rotating menu, highly trained chef, Oscar Benitez, always wows the crowd with tapas style food and sharable paella that leaves you wanting more. Begin your evening with a charcuterie board spread with mangalica ham, hot coppa, queso iberico, and chorizo picante. Tapas style dishes we recommend are hot lump crab fritters, fresh roasted beet salad, beef sliders, and savory grilled swordfish kabobs. We also have to mention their cream of crab soup- a staple in a Maryland beach restaurant! Paella dishes are also on our top favorites at Spain Wine Bar. The valencia paealla with new york strip, chorizo, sausage, and chicken is a show stopper. You will need a box to go because the large portion is enormous.
While dining at the restaurant with the “best sunset view,” be sure to ask your servers how to pair these delightful dishes with a handmade signature cocktail. We recommend a smokey old fashioned made right at your table, a chilled glass of champagne to pair with your sunset photos, or a glass of hearty red to compliment your paella. Seasoned and knowledgeable servers, Nina and Felix, always have the best recommendations. Be sure to ask!
4Vista Roof Top
13801 Coastal Highway located at the top of The Fenwick Inn
Fall means football and Vista Roof Top knows it! Vista Roof has a special dedicated menu for NFL game days (offered at the bar only). Key West Chicken marinated in tangy Key West sauce with shoe string french fries are perfect for watching your team of choice. Their 8 oz. beef NFL burger topped with chimichurri, lettuce, and tomato- classic game day food along with a crab cake sandwich on a buttery brioche roll.
We can’t forget the game day drinks- margaritas, crushes, and seltzers are always available along with chosen craft beer.
5Marlin Moon
3301 Atlantic Avenue located in the Double Tree by Hilton
It’s definitely Fall at Marlin Moon. Offering an incredible Fall menu with dishes such as hot back fin crab dip, tuna nachos, and roasted oysters topped with lobster cream sauce and chopped lobster, Marlin Moon is a must stop restaurant. Grab a seat at the bar for a front row to oyster shucking, Marlin Moon has some of the best raw oyster varieties in Ocean City, Maryland. Asher oysters are usually a staple on their raw bar menu along with other local fresh options.
This Fall a special menu offers entrees such a a decadent bouillabaisse clams, shrimp, mahi mahi, and lobster in a red sauce. Along with a seared prime rib new york strip topped with shrimp and fresh chimichurri sauce.
If you’re looking for sweet desserts, Marlin Moon is offering local pies by Delvecchios bakery. The peach pie and chocolate silk are on their top requested.