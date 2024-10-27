Best Restaurants to Visit in Ocean City, Maryland in the Fall

806 S. Atlantic Avenue located at the south end of the boardwalk

Winning Best of Ocean City Raw Bar and Best Sit Down Restaurant, Harrison’s offers some of the best local seafood in Ocean City, Maryland. Located at the very end of the Ocean City boardwalk, Harrison’s has an unobstructed view of the inlet and Assateague Island. While taking in the view, you must try their famous oyster stew! A recipe that’s withstood the test of time, you can watch oysters being shucked, and the stew is whipped up right in front of you. Grab a seat at the bar if you want a front row view of this soup making experience.

Ask for the best seat in the house and the hostess may just take you to the captain’s table, a unique four person table, fit for well…a captain! Appetizers are a must here. We recommend the coconut shrimp, bacon wrapped scallops, and Maryland style crab soup that will warm you up on these chilly beach evenings. For dinner, order the bright lemon basil chicken, broiled stuffed shrimp, and a Maryland favorite- the rockfish. We can’t forget sides- unlimited sides, might we add. The side items menu offer several gluten free options such as cucumber salad, vegetable of the day, but their steamed potatoes are to die for!