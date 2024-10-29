57.2 F
8 Things You May Not Know About the Angler Restaurant & Bar

By Ann
New Website for the Angler Restaurant and Bar!

The Angler Restaurant and Bar has a new website at angleronthebay.com

The Angler Restaurant and Bar has a brand new website for 2024! Be sure to update your bookmarks and visit them at https://www.angleronthebay.com/. (Their old site now belongs to the Angler deep sea fishing boat.)

2
Sean’s Still at the Helm

Sean from The Angler in Ocean City. Best of Ocean Award

The Angler Restaurant and Bar has new ownership, but thankfully, they kept the best! Beloved manager Sean is still running the show, making sure every guest has a fantastic experience.

3
The Angler is Open for Fall!

New fall hours for the Angler Restaurant and Bar in Ocean City MD

Good news! The Angler is staying open through the fall (and possibly even into December). Come enjoy those beautiful Bay views with a delicious meal. They’re open Wednesday – Friday starting at 11am, and they open early for breakfast on weekends at 8am.

4
High Tide Happy Hour Continues

Don’t miss High Tide Happy Hour! Every Wednesday through Sunday from 3-6pm, enjoy 2-for-1 drinks. (They’ll even bring you a bucket of ice to keep that second drink frosty.)

5
Weekend Breakfast with a View

Breakfast menu at the Angler Bar and Grill

Start your weekend with a delicious breakfast at the Angler! Served Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to noon, their menu features pancakes, waffles, avocado toast, and more. Pair your meal with stunning waterfront views—the perfect way to begin your day.

6
Fresh Seafood at the Raw Bar

Craving fresh seafood? The Angler has you covered with a fantastic raw bar! Enjoy local oysters and clams on the half shell or steamed, plus steamed shrimp and two kinds of crab soup.

7
Furry Friends Welcome!

The Angler is pet-friendly

Bring your four-legged best friend along for the fun! The Angler is a pet-friendly establishment.  If you are looking for places to stay and more places to eat that are pet-friendly, check out the OceanCity.com Pet Friendly Guide to Ocean City.

8
Football Sundays at the Angler

The Angler is the place to be for football! Every Sunday, enjoy game day specials like beer towers and delicious eats while you cheer on your team.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

