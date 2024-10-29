8 Things You May Not Know About the Angler Restaurant & Bar

1New Website for the Angler Restaurant and Bar!
The Angler Restaurant and Bar has a brand new website for 2024! Be sure to update your bookmarks and visit them at https://www.angleronthebay.com/. (Their old site now belongs to the Angler deep sea fishing boat.)
2Sean’s Still at the Helm
The Angler Restaurant and Bar has new ownership, but thankfully, they kept the best! Beloved manager Sean is still running the show, making sure every guest has a fantastic experience.
3The Angler is Open for Fall!
Good news! The Angler is staying open through the fall (and possibly even into December). Come enjoy those beautiful Bay views with a delicious meal. They’re open Wednesday – Friday starting at 11am, and they open early for breakfast on weekends at 8am.
4High Tide Happy Hour Continues
Don’t miss High Tide Happy Hour! Every Wednesday through Sunday from 3-6pm, enjoy 2-for-1 drinks. (They’ll even bring you a bucket of ice to keep that second drink frosty.)
5Weekend Breakfast with a View
Start your weekend with a delicious breakfast at the Angler! Served Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to noon, their menu features pancakes, waffles, avocado toast, and more. Pair your meal with stunning waterfront views—the perfect way to begin your day.
6Fresh Seafood at the Raw Bar
Craving fresh seafood? The Angler has you covered with a fantastic raw bar! Enjoy local oysters and clams on the half shell or steamed, plus steamed shrimp and two kinds of crab soup.
7Furry Friends Welcome!
Bring your four-legged best friend along for the fun! The Angler is a pet-friendly establishment. If you are looking for places to stay and more places to eat that are pet-friendly, check out the OceanCity.com Pet Friendly Guide to Ocean City.
8Football Sundays at the Angler
The Angler is the place to be for football! Every Sunday, enjoy game day specials like beer towers and delicious eats while you cheer on your team.