A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 50 of 2024

Christmas wreaths on OC Boardwalk archway
Christmas wreaths on OC Boardwalk archway

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between December 6th thru December 7th.  With the Christmas season now here, we definitely experienced a variety of weather this past week ranging from sun, rain, fog, wind and even some icing on the OC Boardwalk. 

 

Special events

Christmas light displays

Ocean City’s largest special event in the off season, Winterfest of Lights continues to December 31st at Northside Park.  This link will provide the hours and dates that this event will operate.

Light display at White Marlin sculpture
Light display at White Marlin sculpture

 

This past week we highlighted some of the downtown light displays including the boardwalk archway, Route 50 Bridge area lights, and the light displays in the inlet parking lot.  All are free to see!

Light displays on inlet parking lot
Light displays on inlet parking lot

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Foggy boardwalk
Foggy boardwalk

The Ocean City boardwalk always provides great picture opportunities in the current off season as much as it does in the more popular summer months.

icy boardwalk in early morning hours
icy boardwalk in early morning hours

 

Always heartwarming are the seasonal decorations placed on the memorial boardwalk benches by loved ones.  Let’s highlight another this week which is located on the Boardwalk between Somerset and Dorchester Streets.

Decorated boardwalk bench
Decorated boardwalk bench

 

We like to highlight some of the downtown district side streets.  This week we selected a picture of 8th Street from Baltimore Avenue looking towards the boardwalk. 

8th Street view in downtown OC
8th Street view in downtown OC

 

 

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

Sand cliffs on downtown beaches this past week
Sand cliffs on downtown beaches this past week

The strong wave and wind action this week created some significant sand cliffs on the downtown beaches this week.  One of our Oceancity.com readers referred to these as SCARPs, a term that I was not familiar with, but will be in the future. It is a term meaning “very steep bank or slope.” 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

A staple of Ocean City are its great sunrise pictures.  Here’s two pictures taken this week.

Nice beach sunrise
Nice beach sunrise

Ocean City Sunsets

This week presented many great chances for eye-catching sunsets.  Here’s just two of them.  One by the Cambria Hotel bayside boardwalk.  This picture was taken at the “Let’s Get Lit” craft beer festival held last Saturday at the Cambria Hotel through Shorecraftbeer.com.  Another successful craft beer festival.

Sunset on OC bayside near Cambria Hotel and near Let's Get Lit craftbeer fest
Sunset on OC bayside near Cambria Hotel and near Let’s Get Lit craftbeer fest

 

The other was on the Ocean City bayside at 25th Street.

Sunset from 25th Street
Sunset from 25th Street

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month.  This weekend we have Santacon OCMD, a Christmas themed bar crawl through the downtown area, and Ocean City Comic Con at the Ocean City Convention Center.  

 

Enjoy these holidays!!!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn "retired" in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
