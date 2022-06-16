Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.

“Thrasher’s French Fries is all about their VIPs, Very Important Potatoes, all of which come from Idaho. Thrasher‘s Fries are made only from the highest quality Idaho potatoes and delivered the 2,500 miles to Ocean City, MD for those iconic fries that have become a staple of the Ocean City Boardwalk,” said Steve Pastusak, Vice President of Jolly Roger Amusement Parks®

The Tater Team will be at the Big Idaho Potato Truck in Ocean City to spread the fun and make memories with their 4–Ton Idaho® potato and awesome giveaways! In addition to spreading the word about Idaho® Potatoes, the Idaho® Potato Tour is offering “A Big Helping” of $1,000 to chosen OCMD charity, Diakonia Inc.®

The famous truck carries the world’s largest potato on wheels, and the single tater weighs the equivalent of 21,562 Medium-Sized Idaho® Potatoes. Want to blow your mind even further? The potato could make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes and nearly one million fries. Is it real? If so, the potato would take more than 7,000 years to grow and two years to bake!

Stop by Thrasher‘s® original Inlet location to enjoy an afternoon in OCMD celebrating the Big Idaho Potato Truck, the best french fries on the planet at Thrasher‘s® French Fries, and Jolly Roger® at the Pier.

The above press release was submitted by Dawn Dillon, Director of Sales and Marketing at Jolly Roger Amusement Park, with contributions from OceanCity.com writer Logan Dubel.