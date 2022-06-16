88.1 F
Ocean City
Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Idaho Potato Truck
The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at ThrasherFrench Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72footlong Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as ThrasherFrench Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripleys Believe It or Not

Thrasher’s French Fries is all about their VIPs, Very Important Potatoes, all of which come from Idaho. Thrashers Fries are made only from the highest quality Idaho potatoes and delivered the 2,500 miles to Ocean City, MD for those iconic fries that have become a staple of the Ocean City Boardwalk,” said Steve Pastusak, Vice President of Jolly Roger Amusement Parks® 

The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel, a 6-ton, 28-foot long, 12-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall spud made of steel, plaster and concrete, is firmly planted in an expansive field in South Boise, Idaho. (Otto Kitsinger/AP Images for Idaho Potato Commission)

The Tater Team will be at the Big Idaho Potato Truck in Ocean City to spread the fun and make memories with their 4Ton Idaho® potato and awesome giveaways! In addition to spreading the word about Idaho® Potatoes, the Idaho® Potato Tour is offering A Big Helpingof $1,000 to chosen OCMD charity, Diakonia Inc.® 

The famous truck carries the world’s largest potato on wheels, and the single tater weighs the equivalent of 21,562 Medium-Sized Idaho® Potatoes. Want to blow your mind even further? The potato could make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes and nearly one million fries. Is it real? If so, the potato would take more than 7,000 years to grow and two years to bake!

Stop by Thrasheroriginal Inlet location to enjoy an afternoon in OCMD celebrating the Big Idaho Potato Truck, the best french fries on the planet at ThrasherFrench Fries, and Jolly Roger® at the Pier.

The above press release was submitted by Dawn Dillon, Director of Sales and Marketing at Jolly Roger Amusement Park, with contributions from OceanCity.com writer Logan Dubel. 

