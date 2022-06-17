88.1 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
News

Photo Friday Contest Submissions for the Week of June 10-16 (Air Show!)

By Ann
0
1

This week’s Photo Friday submissions were great, but we had to go with the photos of the Air Show as this week’s winners!

1
A Beautiful Spring Evening

A beautiful Spring evening in April
Julie D’Achille Kochanowski

June 10 at 12:24 PM 

A beautiful early spring evening photo from our lastest visit to OC in April. Heading back this summer to enjoy the waves and fun. I would love to win this for the kids.

2
OC Air Show with Thunderbirds

Thunderbirds in the Background

Jessica Lynne, June 10 at 12:10 PM 

OCMD Air show! thunderbirds in background!

3
The Ocean City Air Show (Winner)

Thanks to Kathy Damato, this week’s Photo Friday contest winner, for all the great Air Show  Photos:

Kathy Damato The @ocairshow is one of my FAVORITE events! It is such a thrill to see the stunts these pilots conquer at speeds of 700 mph & it is also such a thrill for me to attempt to capture them at those speeds! ✈️💙

Previous articleThrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HomeNewsPhoto Friday Contest Submissions for the Week of June 10-16 (Air Show!)

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,891FollowersFollow
454SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND