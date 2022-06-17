Photo Friday Contest Submissions for the Week of June 10-16 (Air Show!)

This week’s Photo Friday submissions were great, but we had to go with the photos of the Air Show as this week’s winners!
1A Beautiful Spring Evening
June 10 at 12:24 PM
A beautiful early spring evening photo from our lastest visit to OC in April. Heading back this summer to enjoy the waves and fun. I would love to win this for the kids.
2OC Air Show with Thunderbirds
Jessica Lynne, June 10 at 12:10 PM
OCMD Air show! thunderbirds in background!
3The Ocean City Air Show (Winner)
Thanks to Kathy Damato, this week’s Photo Friday contest winner, for all the great Air Show Photos:
Kathy Damato The @ocairshow is one of my FAVORITE events! It is such a thrill to see the stunts these pilots conquer at speeds of 700 mph & it is also such a thrill for me to attempt to capture them at those speeds! ✈️💙