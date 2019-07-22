This Week in Ocean City: Thriving in the Heat Wave!

Wherever you’re reading this, we sincerely hope that it’s in a space that’s heavily air-conditioned, or at the very least, under the shade of a beach tent or imported palm tree. This heat wave is serious business. Serious enough that a cold drink and an ocean breeze probably won’t be enough to cool you off. Slightly brisker temperatures are forecasted later in the week, but until then, stay plenty hydrated and make sure your pets are doing okay in this weather, too.

Maybe you’re looking for an indoor activity to keep your family cool and entertained for at least part of the day. Here, we’ll have to recommend the winner of The Best of Ocean City 2019’s Best Rainy Day/Indoor Activity category: Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Otherwise, try the runner-up, the Fox Sun & Surf Cinema, or the editor’s choice, Escapomania Escape Rooms.

Yes, it’s true- we’ve finally announced the winners of the Best of Ocean City® 2019! We received a record-breaking 102,000+ votes in total this year, and are happy to finally share the winners with you, recognizing Ocean City’s bar, restaurant, activity and Boardwalk businesses that visitors and locals truly love. Take a look, and then be sure to vote for the Best of Ocean City 2020 (it’s far off now, but 2020 will be here before you know it!).

That’s our big news for the week. Here’s what else is going on in Ocean City.

Last Week’s News

Plane flips while pilot attempts abrupt landing in Ocean City A pilot suffered a shoulder injury Friday after his plane flipped while trying to land at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, Maryland State Police said.

88-Year-Old Woman Critically Missing From Ocean City, Md. Found Safe OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) – An 88-year-old woman reported critically missing from Ocean City Thursday has been found safe. Aeiko Hatfield had last been seen around 10:30 a.m. leaving the area of 12300 Jamaica Avenue on foot. Around 1:30 p.m., police said she had been found safe. Updated info: Eiko Hatfield.

August is Runaway Bride Month in Berlin The Town of Berlin, Maryland, a community of about 4,500 residents, will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the release of the hit movie ‘Runaway Bride’ during the month of August. Downtown Berlin will feature decorated wedding-themed storefront windows and those shops that were featured in the film will be showcased with posters depicting what they were in the movie.

#ThisWeekinOC

Free Movies on the Beach (July 22 and 26, 8:30-10:30 p.m.): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Monday and Friday movies are shown at 27th Street Beach.

Family Beach Olympics (July 23, 6:30-8:45 p.m.): Fun for the whole family – sand castle contests, tug-of-war, relays, & more!

OC Beach Dance Party (July 23, 7-9 p.m.): Get your dancing shoes on for the weekly dance party hosted by local DJ’s at Ocean City’s Caroline Street Stage on the beach by the Boardwalk!

Free Movies on the Beach (July 24, 8:30-10:30 p.m.): Grab and chair and a blanket and enjoy free movies all summer long on the beach. Wednesday movies are shown on the beach at the Carousel Hotel.

Liquid Therapy Sunset Splash Pool Party (July 25, 4-7 p.m.): The new Aloft Ocean City on 45th Street invites you to join them in celebrating the opening of their new waterfront tiki bar, Liquid Therapy. There will be music, games, giveaways and more, and you don’t have to be staying at the Aloft to enjoy, all are welcome. Come have some fun, enjoy the spectacular views, and check out this brand new hotel.

Shore Craft Beer Cruise: Tall Tales Brewing Tap Takeover (July 25, 7-9 p.m.): Take an evening cruise while tasting four different craft beers by Tall Tales Brewing in Parsonsburg, Maryland. This casual, two-hour trip, which always includes the potential for a stunning sunset and unparalleled views of the Ocean City skyline, lets you to sit back, relax, take in the smell of the salty sea air, and crack open a cold, local craft beer, brewed by Tall Tales. Tall Tales brewing will be there to discuss their beers and try four favorites.

Sunset Park Party Nights (July 25, 7-10 p.m.): Enjoy FREE concerts all summer long at sunset Park. Attendees are recommended to bring your own chairs. Drinks, including beer, are available for purchase.

Greek Festival (July 25-28, 12-8 p.m.): Delmarva’s Largest Greek Festival will offer all things Greek – from lunch and dinner, to shopping and dancing! The Roland E. Powell Convention Center will be transformed into a place for “All things Greek”, with authentic traditional Greek cuisine and entertainment for thousands of Delmarva tourists and local families. Real Greek Coffee and a huge selection of Greek cookies and Baklava pastries will be available, as well as hot bowls of fresh loukoumathes and rice puddings.

Huk Big Fish Classic (July 26-27, 4-10 p.m.): The 6th Annual Huk Big Fish Classic. The Hottest Tuna Tournament to Hit the Mid-Atlantic!

Mind, Body and Spirit Festival (July 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.): Illuminate Ocean City is a holistic festival with free workshops, hosted near the shores of Delaware and Maryland. We are here to enlighten our community to alternative healing practitioners, modalities, and products. Explore aisles filled with practitioners & vendors to sample a range of holistic services.

Sundaes in the Park (July 28, 7-9 p.m.): Come to Northside Park each Sunday night, and make yourself an ice cream sundae while enjoying live music and children’s activities. This is a free evening, although there is a small charge for the ice cream. The evening ends with a fireworks display at 9pm.