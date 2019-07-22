August is Runaway Bride Month in Berlin

The Town of Berlin, Maryland, a community of about 4,500 residents, will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the release of the hit movie “Runaway Bride” during the month of August.

Downtown Berlin will feature decorated wedding-themed storefront windows and those shops that were featured in the film will be showcased with posters depicting what they were in the movie.

A free guided walking tour will take place every Monday in August starting at 4:00 p.m. Meet in front of the Berlin Welcome Center and tour guide Mary Raley will share stories of the filming and point out each location. The tour will last 45 minutes and is sponsored by the Gulyas family.

There will additionally be Runaway Bride trivia questions posted in most of the downtown shop windows and visitors can pick up an entry form inside each shop or the Berlin Welcome Center. You only need 10 correct answers to be entered in the drawing for a free night’s stay at the historic Atlantic Hotel. Drop your completed entry form in the box located in the vestibule of the Welcome Center, which is open 24/7.

The Berlin Welcome Center will be featuring life-size images of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere for visitors to take photos with. Hours are Monday-Friday 10-4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 is Runaway Bride Day in Berlin. The movie will be shown on Jefferson Street starting at 8:30 p.m. Adults and children are encouraged to wear their best Runaway Bride movie costumes to win some cool prizes sponsored by the Berlin Arts and Entertainment Committee. The Berlin Arts and Entertainment Committee will also be offering a special café table seating option for the movie which will include a beverage, light fare and a slice of Baked Dessert Café wedding cake. For more information on the Arts and Entertainment sponsored events, please contact Robin Tomaselli at Baked Dessert Café.