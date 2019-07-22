Best of Ocean City® Winners Announced, Over 100,000 Votes Tallied

OceanCity.com is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Best of Ocean City® contest, wherein visitors and locals alike nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in Ocean City’s longest running, most prestigious contest of its kind.

Now in its 10th year, Best of Ocean City is the only local popular vote not tied to advertising or sponsorship, instead relying on the fans of Ocean City business’ enthusiasm to propel the most engaged businesses to the top. This year, the contest received a record-breaking total vote count of well over 100,000.

Winning an OceanCity.com Best of Ocean City award is a triumph for Ocean City businesses because it shows that their fans are willing to take the time to vote. Winners are prominently recognized within the local community and receive a coveted certificate of achievement and distinctive window decal to display throughout 2019 and into 2020.

“This all started when hotels were coming to us wanting this information — guests in the hotels wanted recommendations for the best businesses in a variety of categories. That is why it’s imperative that the Best of Ocean City not be related to advertising,” said OceanCity.com CEO Ann McGinnis Hillyer. “We want to provide every visitor in Ocean City with real, honest recommendations for the best businesses in town.”

The awarding of the title of ‘Best of Ocean City’ falls on the readers of OceanCity.com and their nearly 200,000 Facebook fans. With more votes than any other contest, results were tallied across 40 categories including Best Restaurants, Best Bars, Best Activities and Best of the Boardwalk.

Congratulations to the award-winning businesses of 2019! The full list of award winners, runners up and editors picks, in addition to five-year winners, can be found online at OceanCity.com/best-of-ocean- city . Best of Ocean City 2020 polls are now open at OceanCity.com/best-of-ocean- city-2020 .

