This Week in OC: Endless Summer Cruisin’ is Packed FULL!
Endless Summer Cruisin’
Many waited for this special week in Ocean City since last year, & we can see why! Endless Summer Cruisin’ PACKS the the town with events from start to finish. (See the attached pdf for a detailed itinerary.)
Endless Summer Cruisin’ has many events and locations throughout the town and weekend. The main location is the Inlet Parking Lot. The Convention Center will also have many great happenings. Seacrets and Trimpers Amusements will hold events at their locations as well.
Attractions to look forward to:
- Over 2,000 Cars & Trucks displayed in several location in OC including the Inlet Parking Lot and Convention Center – Oct 10 – 13
- Music from The Doo Wop Project at the Performing Arts Center – Oct 10 (tickets needed to view)
- Live Music will be at the Inlet and Convention Center – Oct 11 – 13
- Classic Car Auction – Oct 12 ***New this year***
- Boardwalk Parade – Oct 10 – 12
- Appearance of Stacey David of the hit show Gearz – Oct 11 – 12
- Appearance of Amanda Martin of the show Iron Resurrection – Oct 11 – 12
For a full list of events, locations, & times – Endless Summer Cruisin Schedule of Events 2019
Endless Summer Cruisin’ has a fun-filled weekend, but if cars are not what you are looking for this stay in OC, we have more to offer. The Historic House Tour of Ocean City and Colonial Day at Rackliffe house will be educational and nostalgic. Come learn, participate, & shop!
More Events in & around OC:
With so many marvelous events coming up, there is something for everyone, but that is Ocean City in a nutshell! Bring your friends, pack up your family, &
BOOK NOW!
BOOK NOW!
Demonstrations of colonial craftsmen will be showcased during
The Rackliffe Colonial Fair:
The Rackliffe Colonial Fair:
- Blacksmith
- Spinner
- Beekeeper
- Basket weaving
- Wool spinning
- Weaving
- Buttermaking
- Colonial dancing
- Pocomoke Indian Nation