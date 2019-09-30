Rackliffe House: Colonial Fair, Sunday, October 13, 2019

Rackliffe House, a 1740’s restoration, is presenting their first Colonial Fair to celebrate the early years of the building of Rackliffe House.

Apple Hand Pies, assorted pastries, artisan bread, local honey, fresh eggs, flowers, potpourri, oils & vinegar, fall veggies, soap, coffee and teas and more.

Demonstrations of colonial craftsmen will be showcased during the duration of the Fair.

blacksmith

spinner

beekeeper

basket weaving

wool spinning

weaving

buttermaking

colonial dancing

Pocomoke Indian Nation

The 4-H Club will demonstrate milking a “faux” cow.

There will be an opportunity to purchase several pieces of antique furniture as well as some selected antiques from various sources.

Colonial children’s games and pony rides will provide fun for a range of ages.

Seasonal food items will be available as well as a traditional pig roast with colonial beverages of mead and pumpkin beer. Soft drinks and hamburgers will also be for sale.

There will be free admission for Rackliffe House tours.