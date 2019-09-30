Rackliffe House: Colonial Fair, Sunday, October 13, 2019
Rackliffe House, a 1740’s restoration, is presenting their first Colonial Fair to celebrate the early years of the building of Rackliffe House.
On Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 11 am to 4 pm, the Colonial Fair will feature vendors who will offer colonial-related items and crafts such as Homemade
Apple Hand Pies, assorted pastries, artisan bread, local honey, fresh eggs, flowers, potpourri, oils & vinegar, fall veggies, soap, coffee and teas and more.
Demonstrations of colonial craftsmen will be showcased during the duration of the Fair.
- blacksmith
- spinner
- beekeeper
- basket weaving
- wool spinning
- weaving
- buttermaking
- colonial dancing
- Pocomoke Indian Nation
The 4-H Club will demonstrate milking a “faux” cow.
There will be an opportunity to purchase several pieces of antique furniture as well as some selected antiques from various sources.
Colonial children’s games and pony rides will provide fun for a range of ages.
Seasonal food items will be available as well as a traditional pig roast with colonial beverages of mead and pumpkin beer. Soft drinks and hamburgers will also be for sale.
There will be free admission for Rackliffe House tours.
The public is invited. For more information, visit www.rackliffehouse.org.