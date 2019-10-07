Historic House Tour: Benefits Local Graduates

9 Places To Stroll Through and Admire

Lovers of architecture and history are excited for the second Annual Historic House Tour. The tour will commence on October 12th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Hosted by the Ocean City Museum Society, attendants will spend the day discovering the history of their favorite beach town. Showcasing nine of Ocean City’s unique homes, cottages, and churches; participants will be invited into homes that sit directly on the bay. A docent will be on site to share the history of each location. Whether you want to take a close look at the stained-glass windows that belong to one of the Town’s oldest churches, or you are interested in the traditions that took place in an Ocean City family home, the excursion will not disappoint.

Fundraiser For Stephen Decatur High School Graduate Scholarship

The Historic House Tour is a fundraiser that will help strengthen and grow the George and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is open to Stephen Decatur High School graduates who plan on furthering their education at Salisbury University, Wor-Wic Community College, or UMES. Annually, the Museum awards one student, who can effectively demonstrate through essay, the historical significance of a community member, landmark, or event.

Proceeds Go To Scholarship

“By taking part in the Historic House Tour you are strengthening the longevity of our scholarship while celebrating the history of Ocean City”, said curator Sandy Hurley. The tour will start at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum where you will pick up your tour booklet which will include a tour map and information regarding each property.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the Museum. To purchase tickets in advance please visit ocmuseum.org or mail a check to: Ocean City Museum Society, P.O Box 603, Ocean City, Maryland 21843.

List of homes: