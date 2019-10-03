Meeting 10/3/19: Possible New Bay Bridge Location

Attn: Please Attend

This study will ultimately recommend a location for the next Bay Bridge. Although the process is roughly at the halfway mark, the number of potential crossing has been whittled down from 16 to just three. Most significantly, one of the remaining crossings would connect from South Anne Arundel to the Sherwood/Witman/McDaniel area and then over the Miles River to connect with Rte 50, north of Easton.

Many Factors to Decide Location

Although the construction of a new bridge will depend on many other factors – most significantly, funding; this study will definitely result in a recommendation for where a new bridge should be constructed should that possibility become reality. Tomorrow night’s Open House will be the first and possibly the only public meeting in Talbot County as part of the study and we encourage those who have not had an opportunity to comment on the proposals, to stop by, learn a little about the NEPA process, and to share your written comments in the “comment book.”

Come to Talbot Community Center

The Open House will be held at the Talbot Community Center, located off of Route 50, tomorrow evening – which is Thursday, October 3rd. Doors open at 6 PM and the event is scheduled to conclude at 8 PM. If you are unable to attend or are interested in more information, click https://www. baycrossingstudy.com/

Additional Dates:

Wednesday, October 9 – Kent Island High School, 6-8pm

Monday, October 28 – Annapolis High School, 6-8pm