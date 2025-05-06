5 things to do on a Boardwalk date

The Boardwalk is the biggest tourist attraction in beautiful Ocean City, but its fun and quirky attractions can make it a memorable Boardwalk date! Who needs a $40 dinner for two when you can take your sweetheart on a stroll near the beach, anyways? For a offbeat night with your bae or a first date, here’s a list of top (and relatively cheap) things to do on a date on the boards.

1. Grab some Thrasher’s fries

First course: a piping hot cup of the best fries in town. Thrasher’s is an old-school stand that’s become an Eastern Shore tradition. There’s something about these spuds are covered in vinegar that’ll have your taste buds tingling. Get a large and you can share with your date on the go or sit down and enjoy the sunshine. Just remember…. absolutely no ketchup allowed.

2. Amusements & Shopping

Release your inner child! There are rides for different kinds of dates – adrenaline junkies will love the iconic Tidal Wave or the Matterhorn, while those that like a slower pace can enjoy classics like the Tilt-A-Whirl. There’s always the ferris wheel so that you and your date can snuggle up and enjoy the view! Play Boardwalk games and win prizes to impress your date. Sounds old-fashioned, but we see it every day when we stroll the boards…

3. Goof around in Ripley’s Believe it or Not

After sweating on a sunny afternoon, cool off in this odd building while exploring 500 exhibits and artifacts from around the world. You can also play in the hall or mirrors in a flirtatious catch-me-if-you-can game. There’s also a laser maze game you and your date can navigate.

Alternatively, it is free to just hang around and watch the shenanigans, from the outside, Since Ripley’s sits on the corner of the Boardwalk that borders the beach, it is a fantastic people watching spot.

4. Choose an arcade to show off your games of skill prowess

Grab a few bucks before you hit the boards, and you’re guaranteed an afternoon of fun. Take your pick – there’s Playland, Sportland Arcade and Fun City. With a few quarters, you can play skee ball. If skee ball is not your thing, ( first of all, you’d better learn) there’s other classics like air hockey or basketball that could bring on a friendly competition. There’s your classic and modern games as well. Be sure to win enough tickets for a gift for you and your bae so you have something to remember the date.

5. Have a little ironic fun at the Ocean City Gallery

The place is packed with paintings for sale – but you can always look! There’s nature landscapes, scenes from the Eastern Shore, portraits or funky other artwork – whatever suits your sensibilities. It’ll bring some entertainment and culture to the day – and you will definitely find something to talk to your date about while in here.

6. Treat yourself to a walkable dessert from Dumsers Dairyland

A sweet treat to end a sweet day. Ice cream is unbelievably fresh at this staple of Ocean City, no matter what the flavor. There’s about a dozen flavors to choose from, not to mention floats or milkshakes. Dumsers also serves up stupendous sundaes, like the Dieter’s Revenge or Coco Loco, that you can split. Enjoy a cool cone while waiting for the summertime firework show to start or the sun set on the ocean. Who knows, maybe your date will kiss off some extra ice cream off your lips!