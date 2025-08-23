What are you looking for?
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Art LeagueBoardwalk InfoOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 34rd of 2025

Strong storm surge by OC fishing pier

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 16 and August 22th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty fourth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

This week was a week of significant changes. Starting with the nice weather weekend of August 16th and 17th and then dealing with the impacts of offshore Hurricane Erin later in the week.  It’s always exciting being on the island that we call Ocean City and the Delmarva Peninsula.

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always nice sunrises at our beach town.

sunrise from the Ocean City fishing pier
sunrise view from the boardwalk
The morning after the storm brought the sun back and nice weather
The morning after the storm brought the sun back and nice weather

Ocean City Boardwalk

The beach is our #1 draw, but the Ocean City boardwalk is always fun and exciting, too.

Boardwalk fun
boardwalk arch on a sunny morning

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

 

Ocean City Inlet and Bayside

At the inlet during Erin storm surge
bayside jet skis

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

 

Hurricane Erin offshore effects

As Hurricane Erin traveled through the Atlantic and stayed clear of Ocean City, its strong winds and shore surge were definitely felt though.  For safety, the Town’s Ocean were deemed not accessible for several days. The large waves and ocean water over the beach made for many scenic photographs.

Strong storm surge by OC fishing pier
Storm waters on the OC beach near inlet parking lot
Lifeguard stands on the boardwalk during storm

 

Special Events

Plein Aire and Quick Paint competitions by the Art League of Ocean City.  Numerous artists were all over the Ocean City area painting for this week’s competitions.

Quick Paint event artists with ALOC

Jeep Fest 2025

Many jeep enthusiasts traveled to Ocean City to enjoy this event and particularly the “beach crawl” that allows registered jeep owners to travel on the beach from the Ocean City inlet to 30th Street.  Erin only affected Thursday, the first day of this event. There will be another jeep beach crawl held Sunday morning, too if you wish to check it out.  And the beach obstacle course, too, is located just north of the Ocean City pier.

Jeep Fest parade of jeeps beach crawl
Jeep Fest on the beach

 

Sunset

Always fabulous in Ocean City.

Sunset from the Ocean City boardwalk looking down 22nd Street to the west

Have a great weekend.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
