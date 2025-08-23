THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 34rd of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between August 16 and August 22th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty fourth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

This week was a week of significant changes. Starting with the nice weather weekend of August 16th and 17th and then dealing with the impacts of offshore Hurricane Erin later in the week. It’s always exciting being on the island that we call Ocean City and the Delmarva Peninsula.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always nice sunrises at our beach town.

Ocean City Boardwalk

The beach is our #1 draw, but the Ocean City boardwalk is always fun and exciting, too.

Ocean City Inlet and Bayside

Hurricane Erin offshore effects

As Hurricane Erin traveled through the Atlantic and stayed clear of Ocean City, its strong winds and shore surge were definitely felt though. For safety, the Town’s Ocean were deemed not accessible for several days. The large waves and ocean water over the beach made for many scenic photographs.

Special Events

Plein Aire and Quick Paint competitions by the Art League of Ocean City. Numerous artists were all over the Ocean City area painting for this week’s competitions.

Jeep Fest 2025

Many jeep enthusiasts traveled to Ocean City to enjoy this event and particularly the “beach crawl” that allows registered jeep owners to travel on the beach from the Ocean City inlet to 30th Street. Erin only affected Thursday, the first day of this event. There will be another jeep beach crawl held Sunday morning, too if you wish to check it out. And the beach obstacle course, too, is located just north of the Ocean City pier.

Sunset

Always fabulous in Ocean City.

Have a great weekend.