Hurricane Erin Moves On, But Dangerous Rip Currents Remain in Ocean City, Maryland

Hurricane Erin may have moved away from the Delmarva coast, but her effects are still being felt along the shores of Ocean City. Although the skies have cleared, the sun is shining, and humidity levels have dropped, officials are warning that ocean conditions remain dangerous for swimmers heading into the weekend.

Exorbitant Amounts of Energy

Despite the picture-perfect beach day, Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) Captain Butch Arbin urges visitors and residents to remain out of the water. “When hurricanes form, they pump a lot of energy into the ocean,” Arbin explained. “That energy doesn’t just disappear when the storm passes. Water is pushed toward shore, tides are higher than usual, and the surf becomes unpredictable and dangerous.”

Rip Currents

The most serious risks currently facing beachgoers include strong rip currents, higher-than-normal surf, and receding water levels — all signs of ongoing turbulence beneath the surface. According to the OCBP, these conditions are expected to persist through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Public Safety

With summer winding down and schools starting back up, the city’s beach patrol is now operating with about 40% fewer lifeguards. The OCBP transitioning into off-season staffing levels. This reduction in personnel adds another layer of concern for public safety during a time when many visitors might underestimate the power of the ocean due to the calm weather above.

“Our motto has always been, ‘Keep your feet in the sand until there’s a lifeguard in the stand,’” said Captain Arbin. “That advice is more important now than ever. Don’t be fooled by sunny skies. The water may look inviting, but it can be deadly.”

As Ocean City enjoys the final weeks of summer, safety remains the top priority. Hurricane Erin may be gone, but her impact lingers in the waves — and the risks are very real.