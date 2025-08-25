Art League of Ocean City announces winners of “Artists Paint OC Festival and Competition 2025”

OCEAN CITY, MD — August 25, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City announces the winners of the 20th annual “Artists Paint OC Festival and Competition” held August 13-17, 2025. During the festival, 52 professional plein air artists competed in the main event, painting local landscapes for four days, and 41 artists competed in Sunday’s two-hour Quick Paint event on the Boardwalk. Local children joined in with their own competition. The artists completed 262 paintings and competed for more than $11,000 in prize money.

On the weekend, the artists brought their best work to the Ocean City Center for the Arts to be judged by juror Sara Linda Poly. In the overall category, Fred Jackson took the first place prize of $2,500, sponsored by PNC Bank. David Simpson won second place and $1,000, sponsored by the Art League. Rajendra KC won the $500 third place prize, sponsored by Longboard Cafe.

A special 20th Anniversary of Artists Paint OC Award of $2,000 went to Fred Jackson, sponsored by Emily Schwab. The $1,000 Spirit of Ocean City Award, sponsored by Ocean City Tourism, was awarded to Rajendra KC.

John Eiseman won the Best Use of Light Award of $200, sponsored by Betty Huang. Vicki Zhou won the Best Nocturnal Award of $200, sponsored by Virginia Outten. John Schisler won the Best Maritime Award of $200, sponsored by Ed and Emmy Challenger. Dennis Young won the Best Hospitality Award of $200, sponsored by OCHMRA. Vicki Zhou won the Best Agriculture Award of $250, sponsored by the Farming Community of Worcester County.

The Art League also awarded Honorable Mentions of $150 to Jose Ramirez, Jim Rehak, and Judith Loeber, sponsored by Marian Bickerstaff, Berta Maginniss, and the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Assoc.

The Judges Spotlight Awards went to Mary Veiga, Stacey Sass, John Eiseman, and Lori Yates.

The Quick Paint two-hour painting competition was held on the Boardwalk Sunday morning, sponsored by the OCDC and judged by Kirk McBride. Liz Maynes won first place and $300; Vicky Zhou, second place, $200; Ann Crostic, third place, $100; and Amber McCubbin, honorable mention, $50.

The 3rd Annual Kids Paint OC drew entries from three age categories, with winners selected by judges David Simpson and Sasha Mete. Kids Paint OC is sponsored by the Art League, the Worcester County Arts Council, and John Sisson.

In the age 6-9 category, Austin Schisler won first place and $60; Olivia Silbaogh, second place, $40; and Nora Ruch, third place, $25. Special “Rising Star” honorees Archie Martin, Annaleigh Martin, and Shiloh Gurung received $25.

In the age 10-12 category, Owen Schisler won first place and $75; Tobi Blaska, second place, $50; and Ellie Hall, third place, $25. Honorable mentions were awarded to Kaitlyn Guertler, Mason Wharton, and Markella Sfakianoudis.

In the age 13-17 category, Sam Guertler won first place and $100; Jordanna Smith, second place, $75; and Sydney Parker, third place, $50.



The public may view and purchase the original paintings from the Artists Paint OC event in the Sisson Galleria of the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St. bayside through September 27, 2025.

More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding is provided in part by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.