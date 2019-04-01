This Month in Ocean City: April

We’re approaching summer, which means the following list of events and things-to-do This Month in Ocean City is looong.

Come May, I’ll transition back to This Week in Ocean City, and I’ll also do a special edition later this month for Easter, but you can click below to see Easter events and specials, too. (I will also start doing videos again, since it’s finally the time of year where I can hold a camera without my fingers going numb.)

Easter in Ocean City Easter is Sunday, April 21st and there are plenty of egg-cellent things to do in Ocean City! Here are a few great deals and some of our recommendations of things to do in OC during Easter weekend this year: Street celebrations Ocean Pines will be celebrating the holiday with an Easter/Spring Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt on April 20 from 11 a.m.

Aside from Easter, the big news of the month is that paid parking season, which runs from April 1 – Oct. 31, has started up again for the season. Rates are $2 per hour on the street and $3 per hour in the Inlet Lot. Vehicles with handicapped plates/placards can park for up to an hour at no charge on the street and in municipal lots.

The Pay-by-Plate system that debuted last year is still in effect. If you need a refresher, here’s our quick how-to video:

Have a fantastic spring, and we’ll see you soon on the beach and Boardwalk!

First Friday Opening Reception at the Art League (April 5): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.

Reach the Beach: Dance Nationals and All-Star Prep and Novice (April 6-7): Cheerleading National Competition Adults – $22 Children & Seniors – $15.

Ocean City Bridal Show (April 7): Planning on getting married any time soon? Then this is where you need to be! Spend the afternoon at Seacrets, enjoy their Beach Cocktails while meeting the beach’s top wedding vendors. Enjoy free appetizer and dessert samples, entertainment, dance demonstrations, Bridal Fashion Expo and Men’s formal wear display. Admission: $10

2nd Friday Art Stroll in Berlin (April 12): Take a stroll through downtown Berlin and check out the town’s featured artists in their local shops and restaurants. Each month is unique, but you’ll always find great art!

Komen Ocean City More Than Pink Walk (April 13): Fundraise today to help reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026. New lower $20 registration fee through Walk Day! All survivors will receive a complimentary t-shirt and Komen wrap to use in the opening ceremonies.

Boardwalkin’ for Pets (April 20): The 20th Annual Boardwalkin’ for Pets is a walk on the boards in Ocean City, Md to raise funds for the private, non-profit, NO-KILL animal shelter, the Worcester County Humane Society. This weekend of events is the largest fundraiser we hold each year.

Spring Celebration in Berlin (April 20): Welcome the start of Spring in Downtown Berlin, Md. Enjoy a day of food, games for the kids, vendors and lots of fun.

Extreme Illusions and Escapes (April 20): Experience a show that leaves audiences breathless and bewildered. Prepare to be amazed by some unbelievable and death-defying escapes and laugh out loud, hilarious moments with audience participation throughout the entire show!

Ward World Championship Carving Competition (April 26-27): Carvers & visitors from around the world convene for the most prestigious competition of contemporary wildfowl art. Event includes judging, benefit auction, classes & seminars, demonstrations, children’s activities and exhibitor booths of artisans & art supplies. View world class bird carvings and sculptures, bid on world class art at the benefit auction.

Maryland International Kite Expo (April 26-28): Maryland International Kite Exposition on the Boardwalk between 2nd and 6th street will feature three fun-filled days of kite flying on the beautiful beaches of Ocean City. Take a walk down the Boardwalk and look up at the skies filled with colorful and spectacular kites.

Island to Island Half Marathon/5k (April 27): You decide, either a half marathon or 5K! Half Marathon runners start on the scenic Assateague Island and finish their 13.1 miles at the Ocean City Inlet overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and white sandy beaches. 5K runners run on the historic Ocean City Boardwalk, also finishing at the Inlet, along with the Half Marathon runners.

3rd Annual Hero’s Challenge (April 27): The Salisbury City Police is hosting its 3rd Annual Fire Truck Pull to benefit the Maryland Special Olympics. Build a 10 person team and pull a Fire Truck 50 feet in the fastest time, or just come to watch, enjoy a family style festival, and try some local of craft beer from 3rd Wave, Evo and Tall Tales, only $5 a pint.

Spring Restaurant Week (April 28-May 10): Come to Ocean City for Restaurant Week and have the opportunity to try new restaurants from fixed price menu options. They may offer a $10, $20, $30, or $40 fixed menu. Dining options range from the clean and simple to fine dining. A great time to try something new.

Mid-Atlantic Symphony “Ode to Humankind, to Country, and to Joy!” (April 28): Ticket Prices: $45 & $50, tickets Available at the OC Convention Center Box Office.