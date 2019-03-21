Easter in Ocean City

388 Shares Share Email

Easter is Sunday, April 21st and there are plenty of egg-cellent things to do in Ocean City! Here are a few great deals and some of our recommendations of things to do in OC during Easter weekend this year:

Street celebrations

Ocean Pines will be celebrating the holiday with an Easter/Spring Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt on April 20 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., where there will be face painting, bounce houses, pony rides, games, arts & crafts, food, goodies, an Easter bonnet parade and egg hunts.

The Town of Berlin’s Spring Celebration on April 20 ushers in the season with food, kids games, vendors and fun, all from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in downtown Berlin.

Easter eats

Easter brunches and buffets are held annually at restaurants including Captain’s Table, Dunes Manor’s Victorian Room and the Hilton’s 32 Palm.

If you’re looking for a place to stay, the Clarion Resort offers an Easter Weekend package that includes two nights’ deluxe oceanview accommodations, $100 meal credit valid at any of their food and beverage outlets and a holiday gift. The Easter menu at their restaurant, Horizons Oceanfront, includes a prime rib and seafood buffet, deluxe breakfast buffet and special holiday buffet. Reservations are suggested.

Kids events

Stop by the Easter Kids Fun Fair and Arts & Crafts Show at the Ocean City Convention Center on the Friday and Saturday before Easter (April 19 and 20). Exhibitors and vendors will display hand-made jewelry, art, lawn decor, toys and more at the Arts and Crafts Show, and over at the Kids Fair, there will be activities including egg hunts, coloring tables, dancing, games, contests, clowns and even Beany the Easter Bunny. Admission to the Arts and Crafts Show includes admission to the Kids Fair.

When you finish up at the craft show and fair, head up to Northside Park for the Easter Bunny Fun Shop on Saturday, April 20 to see Peter Cotton Tail hoppin’ down the bunny trail and take part in an egg hunt, arts and crafts, face painting, entertainment, game booths, egg dyeing and refreshments. Kids between the ages of 2 and 10 and their families are welcome.

Sunday service

On the morning of Easter Sunday, a Sunrise Service will be held on North Division Street and the Boardwalk from 6 – 7 a.m., open to all and sponsored by the Ocean City Christian Ministers Association.

Houses of Worship A town as diverse as Ocean City, Md attracts visitors from across the country and around the world, including people from all different religious backgrounds. If you’re visiting Ocean City and want to attend a service at church or another house of worship, this page will help you locate the house of worship for which you’re looking.

We’ll keep this page updated with more Easter events, packages and buffets, so check back soon.

This article was originally was updated on 3/21/19 –ed.