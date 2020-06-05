Things To Do In Ocean City This Weekend

If you are heading down to the ocean this weekend, there is still plenty to keep you occupied, despite some remaining closures and restrictions.

Activities

If you’re looking for some action, you can head to OC Paintball, where walk-ins are welcome on Saturday and Sunday. As their Facebook page says, “What better than a sport that already meets social distancing and face mask requirements??” Visit https://oceancitypaintball.com for more information.

You can also visit Escapomania. Due to the ongoing pandemic, parties must stay separate and will not be able to participate in escape room adventures together. Despite this rule, there are no restrictions on the size of your party, and you can be assured that disinfecting wipes and spray will be used all over! There will also be longer breaks between game sessions to allow for extensive cleaning. Although there are three locations, not all are open at this time. Be sure to check which location(s) you can visit this weekend. You can book your next adventure at https://www.escapomania.com

Courtesy of Odyssea Water Sports.

Have you missed the water? Odyssea Water Sports is open for jet ski and kayak rentals, along with pontoon boats. All paperwork is now filled out electronically. If you choose to borrow a life jacket from Odyssea, you can be sure that it will be disinfected. You can also bring your own life jacket or buy one from Odyssea. Head to https://odysseawatersports.com for more details.

Shopping

Are you ready to shop? Select stores at the Tanger Outlets in West Ocean City are now open at 50% capacity with face coverings and limited hours. Outlets that have reopened their doors include: Coach, Chico’s, Nike, Old Navy, and others. J. Crew and the Sunglass Hut are set to reopen on June 12th and HomeGoods will follow on June 15th. Adidas, Brooks Brothers, Michael Kors, and The Children’s Place remain closed. Visit the store directory to see which shops are open. https://www.outletsoceancity.com/directory/

The boardwalk is also open for business, just remember to social distance and wear your mask inside!

Beach

If you are simply looking for some rest and relaxation, you can always head to the beach. Lifeguards are back on duty for the season and swimming is permitted. You are also allowed to bring your own umbrellas to the beach. If you normally rent umbrellas and chairs, many companies are back up and running, including 85 ‘N Sunny, Ocean City Beach and Linen Rental, and EZ Beach Rentals. Just remember, social distancing is encouraged!

Additionally, if you’re planning on visiting Ocean City later this month, you can take part in drive-in movies, which will begin on June 15th and continue every Monday night at the convention center. https://www.oceancity.com/ocean-city-will-offer-guests-free-drive-in-movies-this-summer/

Governor Hogan & Mayor Meehan

Unfortunately, amusement parks such as Jolly Roger and movie theatres remain closed. Indoor dining is also prohibited, but outdoor dining has begun all across the island. Governor Larry Hogan did not address restaurants at all in his press conference on Wednesday.

In a press release and video released Friday morning, Mayor Rick Meehan urged tourists to remember that social distancing and other safety measures such as wearing a mask inside stores is paramount. He stated, “We are looking forward to summer and welcoming visitors back to Ocean City, but it’s important to remind everyone that you can’t press pause on safety while you’re on vacation…We want our residents and visitors to enjoy our beach, Boardwalk, shops, restaurants and hotels, but please make your top priority keeping yourself and others healthy and safe.” The mayor added that the town of Ocean City will be moving ahead with the latest executive order issued by Governor Hogan, which moved Maryland into Stage Two of the recovery plan.

To see the Mayor’s press release, visit https://www.oceancity.com/ocean-city-mayor-urges-visitors-to-adhere-to-towns-safety-guidelines/

To see Mayor Rick Meehan’s video message, visit the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxiIQfDSc8I&feature=youtu.be