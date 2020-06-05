Ocean City Mayor Urges Visitors to Adhere to Town’s Safety Guidelines

Ocean City, Md., Mayor Rick Meehan Urges Visitors to Adhere to Town’s Safety Guidelines

In a new video message, Mayor Meehan reminds public that practicing physical distancing and following other safety guidelines shouldn’t stop while you’re on vacation

OCEAN CITY, Md. (June 5, 2020) – Mayor Rick Meehan released a new video message urging people to adhere to the town’s safety guidelines while visiting Ocean City. Mayor Meehan’s video message, available at https://youtu.be/ QxiIQfDSc8I , reminds visitors to practice physical distancing and follow all health and safety guidelines in Ocean City.

“We are looking forward to summer and welcoming visitors back to Ocean City, but it’s important to remind everyone that you can’t press pause on safety while you’re on vacation,” said Mayor Meehan. “We want this to be a summer to remember, in a year that we certainly won’t forget, which means we all need to keep Ocean City moving forward. Continue physical distancing and follow all the rules and guidelines from the CDC and State of Maryland. We want our residents and visitors to enjoy our beach, Boardwalk, shops, restaurants and hotels, but please make your top priority keeping yourself and others healthy and safe.”

The Town of Ocean City is continuing to follow the actions of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery. To safely welcome visitors this summer, Ocean City is asking everyone to follow the town’s rules and guidelines, as an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people are present.

For more information on how visitors can safely enjoy a vacation in Ocean City, Md., this year, visit www.oceancitymd.gov.

