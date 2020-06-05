Ocean City Will Offer Guests Free Drive-in Movies this Summer

Drive-in Movies Are Free Family Fun

Ocean City Offers Drive-in Movie Experience

While so much of our new normal has been trying to navigate all new protocols to keep everyone safe and healthy, Ocean City is bringing back an experience that some young adults may have never tried, but some more mature adults can remember with great nostalgia – Drive-in movies!

Trying to write a new playbook of activities for the family that supports social distancing, Ocean City has designated Mondays as free drive-in movie night in the parking lot at the Convention Center.

When :

Monday nights starting June 15th. Cars can start coming into the parking lot at 8pm. Movie start time has not been determined.

Where:

Roland E. Powell Convention Center parking lot. 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

What’s playing?:

The movie schedule has not been determined yet, but check back to our events for more information.

Another Chance to Take in a Movie:

Along with the featured Monday night movie, the town has teamed up with the Ocean City Art League to showcase independent films one Tuesday each month.

Is It Safe?:

Town of Ocean City officials have been working closely with the Worcester County Health Department to ensure all health and safety guidelines are followed during all events. “Safety is our top priority,” said Ocean City Special Events Director Frank Miller. Miller finished. “We want families to come here, relax and know that we have taken every precaution to protect them so they will feel safe enough to return.”

Not the first try…

Did you know Ocean City boasted a drive-in theater back in the day? Unfortunately, it is no longer operational. You can read more about one of our contributor’s experiences with old Drive-in in our Pen of the Captain’s Kid entries.

Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon also wanted to do a drive-in movie date night back in late April early May, but they announced the below on social media:

Well…friends, customers, locals & staff…Thanks for the overwhelming support and response to our Friday Night Drive In. UNFORTUNATELY, the powers that be determined the event was “non essential” in this current environment. We are going back to the drawing board to see what we can come up with next… (suggestions welcomed)

Now That We are in Stage 2

Since the appropriate metrics that needed watching have trended down, the Governor of Maryland said today we can begin stage 2 of the reopening process. With that activities like drive-in theaters are available for people to safely participate. Along with the drive in movies all non-essential businesses that remained close may now re-open.