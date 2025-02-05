35.6 F
Ocean City
Super Bowl in Ocean City Md

By Anne

As the nation gears up for the most anticipated sporting event of the year, AKA the Super Bowl, Ocean City is a great spot for an unforgettable game day experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan cheering for a specific team or just in it for the commercials, the bars and restaurants in Ocean City promise a lively atmosphere and camaraderie that adds an extra layer of excitement to the big game. Gather your friends, pick your favorite team, and let the good times roll as Ocean City becomes the backdrop for a Super Bowl celebration.

Seacrets

Seacrets Super bowl

BIG GAME, BIGGER PARTY!
Join us at Seacrets to watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles on the BIG screen! Game-day specials, unbeatable vibes, and football like never before!

Beach Barrels

Beach Barrels Super Bowl

Crawl Street Tavern

Crawl Street Tavern super bowl

This Sunday, it’s all about the big game and the Birds at Crawl Street Tavern. Join them for awesome game day specials—cold drinks, delicious food, and the best vibes in town.

Coral Reef

Coral Reef Super Bowl

Game day just got tastier! Treat yourself this weekend to Coral Reef’s mouthwatering specials, available Friday through Sunday
Kansas City Rib Appetizer $10
Kansas City Chicken Sliders $9.99
Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread $12.99
Eagles Cheesesteak Quesadilla $12.99
Burger Sliders $9.99
1 Pound Wings $12
½ Pound Steamed Shrimp $10
Cheese Sticks $5
Pretzel Bites $9
Crabby Pretzel Bites $18
Crabby Fries $18
1 Pound Fries $8
Domestic Beer $4
Imported Beer $5

Marlin Moon

These great specials will be available all day Sunday.
Beer Combo – Wings or Steamed Shrimp and Domestic Beer for $12
$10 Cheesesteak
$10 Moon Burger
$4 Draft
 

Primo Hoagies Ocean City

Primo Hoagies Super Bowl
Pre-order to get a FREE Primo Chips & 2L Pepsi with every catering order placed online or on their app for pickup or delivery set for Sunday Feb 9th, 2025.
*Must be a PrimoPerks Member. Not valid with any other offer. Valid for Online orders set for pickup or delivery on Sunday Feb. 9, 2025. One Large Primo Chip and 2L Pepsi per order. No substitutions. Valid on orders placed from 1/29/25 – 2/8/25.
 
Can’t make it to Ocean City for the big game? Why not whip up some rich and creamy Super Bowl Cheese Dip with Black Fin IPA from Fin City Brewing, for that Ocean City feel.  After all, the Super Bowl isn’t just about the game—it’s about the food, the drinks, and the good times with friends!
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
