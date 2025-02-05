Super Bowl in Ocean City Md

As the nation gears up for the most anticipated sporting event of the year, AKA the Super Bowl, Ocean City is a great spot for an unforgettable game day experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan cheering for a specific team or just in it for the commercials, the bars and restaurants in Ocean City promise a lively atmosphere and camaraderie that adds an extra layer of excitement to the big game. Gather your friends, pick your favorite team, and let the good times roll as Ocean City becomes the backdrop for a Super Bowl celebration.

BIG GAME, BIGGER PARTY!

Join us at Seacrets to watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles on the BIG screen! Game-day specials, unbeatable vibes, and football like never before! Beach Barrels

This Sunday, it’s all about the big game and the Birds at Crawl Street Tavern. Join them for awesome game day specials—cold drinks, delicious food, and the best vibes in town.

Game day just got tastier! Treat yourself this weekend to Coral Reef’s mouthwatering specials, available Friday through Sunday

Kansas City Rib Appetizer $10

Kansas City Chicken Sliders $9.99

Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread $12.99

Eagles Cheesesteak Quesadilla $12.99

Burger Sliders $9.99

1 Pound Wings $12

½ Pound Steamed Shrimp $10

Cheese Sticks $5

Pretzel Bites $9

Crabby Pretzel Bites $18

Crabby Fries $18

1 Pound Fries $8

Domestic Beer $4

Imported Beer $5

These great specials will be available all day Sunday.

Beer Combo – Wings or Steamed Shrimp and Domestic Beer for $12

$10 Cheesesteak

$10 Moon Burger

$4 Draft

Pre-order to get a FREE Primo Chips & 2L Pepsi with every catering order placed online or on their app for pickup or delivery set for Sunday Feb 9th, 2025.

*Must be a PrimoPerks Member. Not valid with any other offer. Valid for Online orders set for pickup or delivery on Sunday Feb. 9, 2025. One Large Primo Chip and 2L Pepsi per order. No substitutions. Valid on orders placed from 1/29/25 – 2/8/25.