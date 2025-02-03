48.2 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

The End of an Era in Ocean City Md.

Aerial VideoDowntownFamily
By Anne

The historic Beach Plaza Hotel, a landmark in Ocean City Md since its construction in 1953, has been demolished. Purchased by Brice and Shirley Phillips in 1967, the 132 room hotel closed its doors in 2021.  The Beach Plaza Hotel was originally slated to become a Margaritaville-branded resort, but now although developers plan to construct a new hotel on the site, it will not be a Margaritaville, though the specific style and details of the project are yet to be determined.

The hotel, once a vibrant hub for families and vacationers, is now a pile of rubble. For over 70 years, it welcomed visitors and provided the setting for countless lasting memories. We’d love to hear your memories of the time you spent vacationing at Phillips Beach Plaza. 

 

Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Front porch at the Beach Plaza Hotel
Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Open for business at the Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Taking a walk on the Boardwalk in front of the Beach Plaza Hotel
Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Aerial view of the Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel closed for good.
Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel closed for good
Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Demolition starts at the Beach Plaza Hotel
Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Demolition of the Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel starts
Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel demolition
Demolition continues
Demolition of Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel
Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
OCEAN CITY PICTURES THIS WEEK

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
978SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
978SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND