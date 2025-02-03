The End of an Era in Ocean City Md.

The historic Beach Plaza Hotel, a landmark in Ocean City Md since its construction in 1953, has been demolished. Purchased by Brice and Shirley Phillips in 1967, the 132 room hotel closed its doors in 2021. The Beach Plaza Hotel was originally slated to become a Margaritaville-branded resort, but now although developers plan to construct a new hotel on the site, it will not be a Margaritaville, though the specific style and details of the project are yet to be determined.

The hotel, once a vibrant hub for families and vacationers, is now a pile of rubble. For over 70 years, it welcomed visitors and provided the setting for countless lasting memories. We’d love to hear your memories of the time you spent vacationing at Phillips Beach Plaza.