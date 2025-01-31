OCEAN CITY PICTURES THIS WEEK

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 5 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between January 25th to January 31st. The week started with some decent weather which was grateful given the very cold spell prior. The rest of the week saw temperatures jumping around somewhat and ended on a wet Friday. But all our snow is pretty much gone.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this fifth week of 2025 with some nice sunrises and sunsets. Ocean City is constantly changing from year to year it seems. Several older buildings, some iconic businesses, have been demolished while new building underway. Let’s highlight two local Ocean City businesses with anniversary dates. More businesses to mention too in future posts.

Demolition of Phillips Beach Plaza continues

Demolition of the Bo-Con Apartments is nearly complete as of today and the larger Phillips Beach Plaza hotel is well underway. Many fond memories for many of our Facebook followers in these two buildings. These buildings are located along the boardwalk between 13th and 14th Streets. A site plan for a new hotel project (not Margaritaville project), has been approved but an application for a building permit has not been filed yet.

Business Anniversaries

The Kite Loft

The Kite Loft business just turned fifty years old. This popular business started in 1975 by Bill (King of the Wind) Ochse and continues as a successful business today with owners and long time Kite Loft employees, Jay (Prince of the Wind) and Mary Lynn Knerr. This business is located on the Boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets.

The Harbor Inn

Noted as Ocean City’s oldest bar, the Harbor Inn started in 1935. Ninety years young!! This bar is located at 216 Somerset Street in downtown Ocean City. This bar will reopen in mid-February so stop by to see Chad, its bartender.

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

We are well into our slower time in Ocean City as shown on this winter night picture of S. Baltimore Avenue.

The Ocean City Boardwalk is always a pleasure to experience even in its cold months. Here’s three pictures including one of The Grand Hotel looking nice in the rising sunrise.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

Sunsets in Ocean City

Ocean City continues to showcase with its great sunrise pictures. Here’s a picture taken this week.

The story of the week in Ocean City was not only the snow, but the extreme cold. The coming weekend temperatures look to rise a little! Getting back into the 40-degree range will be a big improvement over the past week.

Coming up

Although winter is generally slower than the rest of the year for events in Ocean City, there’s always something come up soon. People are looking forward to coming to Ocean City to celebrate Valentines Day (February 14th) and some of the great hotel packages available. Check out this article which includes some deals: Oceancity.com.

Once event you want to keep on your schedule is the Shorecraft Beer Fest’s LOVE ON TAP craft beer festival happening on Saturday, February 22nd at Seacrets. This fun event will include many Eastern Shore breweries at Ocean City’s largest private entertainment facility – Seacrets. With great craft beer selections and live music. For ticketing and additional information, go to Shorecraftbeerfest.com.

Enjoy your weekend.