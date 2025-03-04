Sunrise over The Atlantic on March 4, 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland

We just couldn’t resist. Vinnie sent us this sunrise over The Atlantic in Ocean City, Maryland. Just put it on the big screen and you will feel like you are on the beach in Ocean City.

The weather is warming up and it looks – and feels – like Spring will actually come this year. Daffodils are about to bloom, despite the recent cold weather. Most of the restaurants are opening for St. Patrick’s Day in just over a week — or they have already opened. Shenanigan’s is already open! The Angler is opening soon. Dry 85 is opening March 7th!

Enjoy! (If you want to watch an actual sunrise or sunset in real time, check out our Ocean City webcams.)