Sunrise over The Atlantic on March 4, 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City BeachOcean City DreamingPhotography
By Ann

We just couldn’t resist.  Vinnie sent us this sunrise over The Atlantic in Ocean City, Maryland.  Just put it on the big screen and you will feel like you are on the beach in Ocean City.  

The weather is warming up and it looks – and feels – like Spring will actually come this year.  Daffodils are about to bloom, despite the recent cold weather.  Most of the restaurants are opening for St. Patrick’s Day in just over a week — or they have already opened.  Shenanigan’s is already open!  The Angler is opening soon.    Dry 85 is opening March 7th!

Enjoy!  (If you want to watch an actual sunrise or sunset in real time, check out our Ocean City webcams.)

 

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
