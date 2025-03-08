39.2 F
Ocean City
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 10 of 2025

sunrise along beach
Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 1 and March 7.  No snow but lots of wind this past week!

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this tenth week of 2025 with some sunrises and sunsets. 

 

Iconic buildings

This week we highlighted several of the older buildings.

The Johnson-Sanford House located on 6th Street and constructed in 1936.

6th Street residence
This single-family residence on the Boardwalk by 14th Street was constructed in1930.

1405 Atlantic Avenue
The quaint cottages found along St. Louis Avenue just north of the Route 50 Bridge.

cottages along St. Louis Avenue
Bayside views

The quiet side of Ocean City is also pleasant to see.

bayside birds
bayside birds

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

sunrise picture
sunrise by inlet
sunrise at Firefighters Memorial
Sunset in Ocean City

sunset
This week’s picture was taken from Seacrets.

 

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

boardwalk joggers
Not the best weather this week on the boards due to cold and wind, but always find someone there.

 

Coming up

The Art League of Ocean City’s OC Film Festival is underway through March 9th.  Check this website for more information: OCMDFilmFestival.com.

Do not forget that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returns to Ocean City on Saturday, March 15th.  The parade is sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club and will start at noontime on Coastal Highway and 57th Street.  The parade marches southwards to the 45th Street Shopping Center which will be the Irish Festival grounds with live music, souvenirs, food and beer.  This is a free admission festival beginning at 11 am to 3 pm.  Of course, you must stop by OC’s favorite Irish bar and restaurant at Shenanigans located on the boardwalk at 4th Street.

Enjoy your weekend.

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Echoes of Ocean City Md’s Past

