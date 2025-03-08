A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 10 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 1 and March 7. No snow but lots of wind this past week!

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this tenth week of 2025 with some sunrises and sunsets.

Iconic buildings

This week we highlighted several of the older buildings.

The Johnson-Sanford House located on 6th Street and constructed in 1936.

This single-family residence on the Boardwalk by 14th Street was constructed in1930.

The quaint cottages found along St. Louis Avenue just north of the Route 50 Bridge.

Bayside views

The quiet side of Ocean City is also pleasant to see.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

Sunset in Ocean City

This week’s picture was taken from Seacrets.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Not the best weather this week on the boards due to cold and wind, but always find someone there.

Coming up

The Art League of Ocean City’s OC Film Festival is underway through March 9th. Check this website for more information: OCMDFilmFestival.com.

Do not forget that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returns to Ocean City on Saturday, March 15th. The parade is sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club and will start at noontime on Coastal Highway and 57th Street. The parade marches southwards to the 45th Street Shopping Center which will be the Irish Festival grounds with live music, souvenirs, food and beer. This is a free admission festival beginning at 11 am to 3 pm. Of course, you must stop by OC’s favorite Irish bar and restaurant at Shenanigans located on the boardwalk at 4th Street.

Enjoy your weekend.