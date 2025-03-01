62.6 F
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 9 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between February 22nd and February 28th.   At least no snowfall this past week!

sunrise at the OC inlet
sunrise at the OC inlet

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this ninth week of 2025 with some sunrises and sunsets. 

Iconic buildings

This week we highlighted several of the older seaside cottages along the boardwalk.

Beach Walk on the Ocean
Beach Walk on the Ocean

Beach Walk on the Ocean was constructed in the 1930’s and is one of four cottages that line the boardwalk between 10th and 11th Streets.

The cottage containing Malibu’s Surf Shop was constructed in 1945 and is located near 8th Street.

Malibu's seaside cottage building
Malibu’s seaside cottage building

 

Another old-style building is the Shoreham Hotel which also houses Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille at 4th Street on the boardwalk.  Built in the 1920’s.  A popular stop for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Shenanigan's Irish Pub and Grille
Shenanigan’s Irish Pub and Grille

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

sunrise
sunrise

Attractive pictures of Ocean City also start with its beautiful sunrises.

sunrise by the OC pier
sunrise by the OC pier

 

Sunsets in Ocean City

Sunset on the bayside
Sunset on the bayside

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Cool clouds on the OC Boardwalk
Cool clouds on the OC Boardwalk

Always a prime stop for any visit it this popular boardwalk to shop, bike or walk.

boardwalk walkers
boardwalk walkers

Other news

Looks like downtown Ocean City is getting a gas station back after several years of absence.  Work has commenced for fuel pumps and canopy at the former Shell station located just north of the Route 50 Bridge along Philadelphia Avenue. 

New gas pumps coming to downtown OC
New gas pumps coming to downtown OC

 

Coming up

The Art League of Ocean City’s OC Film Festival is coming up soon to on March 6th through 9th.  Check this website for more information: OCMDFilmFestival.com.

Do not forget that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival returns to Ocean City on Saturday, March 15th.  The parade is sponsored by the Delmarva Irish American Club and will start at noontime on Coastal Highway and 57th Street.  The parade marches southwards to the 45th Street Shopping Center which will be the Irish Festival grounds with live music, souvenirs, food and beer.  This is a free admission festival beginning at 11 am to 3 pm. 

Enjoy your weekend.

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
