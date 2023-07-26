85.2 F
Ocean City
Still Time to Catch A Movie on the Beach in Ocean City, MD

News
By Ann

Movies on the Beach are a great date night activity or a great family outing. If you are looking for something to do on Monday or Wednesday night, then check out the movies on the beach. Ocean City Rec and Parks will be hosting Movies on the Beach for about 3 more weeks – through August 16th. Large inflatable movie screens will be set up and you can bring your blankets, chairs, and snacks. Movies begin around 8:30.

Two Movie Locations on the Beach

Getting ready for a beach movie! Taken at The Carousel hotel on July 3.

The Carousel Hotel (118th street) and 27th street. Movies are scheduled for Wednesdays in North Ocean City at the Carousel Resort Hotel and on the beach at 27th Street on Mondays. All movies are weather permitting and times may be subject to change.

 

Movie Schedule for the Rest of the Summer

W- July 26th, Turning Red, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- July 31st, Rock Dog 3: Battle of the Beat, 27th Street

W- August 2nd, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile- Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- August 7th, Strange World- 27th Street

W- August 9th, Minions: The Rise of Gru- Carousel Hotel 118th Street

W- August 16th, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

 
Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

