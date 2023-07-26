Still Time to Catch A Movie on the Beach in Ocean City, MD

Movies on the Beach are a great date night activity or a great family outing. If you are looking for something to do on Monday or Wednesday night, then check out the movies on the beach. Ocean City Rec and Parks will be hosting Movies on the Beach for about 3 more weeks – through August 16th. Large inflatable movie screens will be set up and you can bring your blankets, chairs, and snacks. Movies begin around 8:30.

Two Movie Locations on the Beach

The Carousel Hotel (118th street) and 27th street. Movies are scheduled for Wednesdays in North Ocean City at the Carousel Resort Hotel and on the beach at 27th Street on Mondays. All movies are weather permitting and times may be subject to change.

Movie Schedule for the Rest of the Summer

W- July 26th, Turning Red, Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- July 31st, Rock Dog 3: Battle of the Beat, 27th Street

W- August 2nd, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile- Carousel Hotel 118th Street

M- August 7th, Strange World- 27th Street

W- August 9th, Minions: The Rise of Gru- Carousel Hotel 118th Street

W- August 16th, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carousel Hotel 118th Street