Photo Friday Contest Winner July 27th 2023

FamilyOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Anne

Thank you for all the wonderful photos you shared with us this week for our Photo Friday Contest. We received pictures of fireworks, storm clouds, baby’s first time in the ocean, siblings getting on, teenager’s having fun, early mornings till late night on the beach, and visitors making the most of the weather. We love receiving photos taken during your vacation here in Ocean City Md, and we have put together a selection of your pictures sent to us this week.  This week’s randomly selected winner of two FREE tickets to Jolly Roger Amusement Parks is Luisa Dalo for this great picture of her family enjoying an Ocean City sunrise. Congratulations Luisa! Keep taking pictures of Ocean City, and be on the look out for our next Photo Friday Contest starting tomorrow, Friday July 28th, on Facebook, and please remember to include a sentence telling us what’s going on in your picture! 

Please be aware, we will ALWAYS ANNOUNCE THE WINNER AS A POST, never in comments, and we will NEVER ASK YOU TO CLICK on anything. Please do not respond to any comments that say you have won. We block and report any users who pretend to be us. We do not have any membership opportunities. We NEVER ask for a credit card.

Luisa Dalo – Family vacation – ❤️my family ❤️ Ocean City
Lauren Lower Shutt – Visiting family that lives in ocean city for the week and love a night stroll down the boardwalk!

 

Misty Hanna – Happiness comes in waves …..
My granddaughters from SC absolutely love OCMD.

 

Diana Niedomanski Poole – Northside Park Sundaes in the Park!

 

Jenni O’Brocki – Always time for some sibling love while riding bikes on the boardwalk

 

Tammy Mackell – Clearly the beach makes Isabelle and Leo very happy.

 

Jennifer Stevens – ￼Family fun time on the Tipsy Tiki!

 

Angie Born Wright – Macky’s Bayside bar and grill was our favorite place to eat

 

Peggy Gallagher – Scopes for your pictures.

 

Jennifer Hughes Fagan – Our family received this beach buggy as a gift. It has been a game changer for us as far as getting our special needs daughter on the beach. We used to have to carry her down. As you can see, she is happy to be able to get to the beach so much easier now.

 

Holly Elizabeth – My son enjoying his favorite treat on the boardwalk!

 

Missy Ryan – What Hope and Beauty look like after the storm

 

Stacey Arthur – My twins found their grandfather dedication brick on the boardwalk by the fire fighter statue.

 

Michelle Wasley Rovine – Buried deep in the sand under the sunshine!

 

Jeff Cetnar – Built my ’51 plymouth and did the 14 hr round trip to stay at the Tiki Beach House Ocean City, MD…..just had to make sure i took the time for the perfect pic

 

Melanie R Blair – Always hunting Seashells on the Beach 🏝️ ocean city Md

 

Kelly Barnhart – Oc crabs r the best

 

Peggy Marshall – Sisters who love coming to OC every year

 

Jennifer Wydrzynski – View from the OC Rocket. So much fun!

 

Kimberly Shaffer – Ocean city happy!!

 

Shanna Jeffrey Hadel – A beautiful view atop the Ferris Wheel

 

Becky Gaydos – We love oc md!!

 

Michael Smith – Our ride night was a blast!

 

Misty Hanna – My 2 granddaughters Lifeguard training

 

Stephanie Ryan – These girls countdown the days to their yearly OC vacation always the last week of July!

 

Melissa O Shea – We were visiting Ocean City, MD for my daughter’s dance competition. We decided to head to the beach one early evening before hitting the boardwalk. This photo is of my autistic 6 year old son walking into the ocean by himself and by his own accord for the very first time ever! I captured the exact moment the water first began to hit his toes and will cherish it forever. What a great first!

 

Tracy Donovan Monk – Great night on the boardwalk, new board from Get Gnarly skate shop!

 

Brittany Lloyd – Enjoying the ocean waves with my girl

 

David Lawrence – Celebrating Christmas in July on the boardwalk!!!

 

Natalie Garnand Pritchett – My Little Fisherman

 

Robyn Costanzo Marsden – My first grand baby dipping her toes into the ocean~3 months old

 

Jess Lynn – My 18 year old enjoying our favorite fries

 

Jaime Walker Luse – Fireworks view from 11th Street

 

Shelly Smith – Waiting for sun to rise on 7/11/23

 

Karen Ulakovic Drass
We went crabbing. Caught more than we bargained for. Crab pinching a Terrapin’s butt. (No animals were harmed in this photo. Both crab and Terrapin were released. )

 

Donna Levin Price – Early morning beach vibes from Marigot condominiums from room balcony

 

Ashley Cox – Standing at hotel

 

Stacey Virginia – My kids actually getting along and playing together on the beach at 56th street.

 

Victoria Sadler – My grandson loving driving the boat at Trimpers.

 

Christina Ibex – Jolly rogers water park is our first stop every year!

 

Doreen Baranowski – Beach baby on 65 th

 

Lana Eisenhart Souder – The sunset on the bay. Love it!

 

Aimee McHugh Smith – Enjoying the new Saltwater 75. Beautiful view

 

Leslie R. Pollard – Enjoying the beach

 

Steve Kubat Jr – Beach fireworks

 

Victoria O’Neal – North side park. An under rated spot in OC.

 

Gigi Conti Crowley – Lunch!

 

Joan Gregorowicz Hager – What a view! Quit wishin’ Go fishin’

 

Sharon A. Habighurst – We bring our granddaughter to OC every year. This year her dad surprised her. This is Madi’s first year riding the waves.

 

Jessica Wlodarczyk – One of my favorites!
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

