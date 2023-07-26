85.2 F
Christmas in July at the Cambria this Weekend

By Ann

Everybody is Invited

The press, hotel guests, and public are invited to celebrate Christmas in July beach stye at The Cambria Ocean City Bayfront Hotel from Friday, July 28th to Sunday, July 30th.

Summer Snow, Happy Hour Options & Festive Cocktails

Weekend festivities will take place at the Cambria Bayfront Hotel on 13 St. Louis Avenue kicking off on Friday through Sunday. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fun holiday décor, summer ‘Snow’, happy hour food and beverage options from the hotel restaurant ‘The View’ 3pm to 6pm, and festive cocktails – the Santa’s Crush, the Spicy Grinch – and the Poinsettia, just to name a few.

Christmas in July at the beach in Ocean City MD

Live Music & Santa – in July!

Live music on Friday and Saturday from 6pm-9pm, may even include a Christmas Carole or two! Special appearances from the ‘bearded man’ himself – Santa – Saturday and Sunday morning 9am-11am in the hotel lobby. Enjoy a delicious buffet ‘Breakfast with Santa’ to include scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage and turkey sausage, potatoes, and fresh fruit (Adults $22; Kids 10 and under $14; Kids 2 and under Free), along with many more surprises.

Enter to Win a 2 night Stay & Tickets to the Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer  (& Fun) Fest

Let's Get Lit Winter Weekend in Ocean City MD

A highlight of the weekend will be the announcement of a new FUNDRAISER for OCDC.org. “Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer & Fun Fest” will be held on Saturday, December 2. The details for this fundraiser and Winterfest weekend will be announced during Christmas in July at the Cambria. Details will be available on ShoreCraftBeerFest.com.

All attendees at the Christmas in July event will be entered in a drawing to win a 2 night stay at the Cambria, 2 VIP tickets to the December festival, and 2 tickets to Winterfest of Lights in Ocean City.

If you can’t make the Christmas in July event at the Cambria and would still like to win a 2 night stay at the Cambria along with 2 VIP tickets to the Let’s Get Lit Shore Craft Beer Fest on December 2nd in Ocean City, MD, then fill out your email on the form below to be entered in the drawing to win.

 

Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

